OTT Release This Week (December 29, 2025–January 4, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video & more

The final week of 2025 and the first days of 2026 bring a power-packed slate of OTT releases across major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream. From the highly anticipated finale of Stranger Things to gripping crime dramas, stand-up comedy and cross-cultural docuseries, this week’s digital premieres promise an eventful start to the new year for binge-watchers.

With genres ranging from sci-fi spectacle and biographical sports drama to workplace romcoms and Nordic noir, here’s a complete guide to everything new streaming between December 29, 2025 and January 4, 2026.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 29, 2025–January 4, 2026)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Ricky Gervais: Mortality Netflix Dec 30 Stand-up Comedy The Smashing Machine BookMyShow Stream Dec 31 Biographical Sports Drama Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Netflix Jan 1 Sci-Fi / Horror Love from 9 to 5 Netflix Jan 1 Romantic Comedy My Korean Boyfriend Netflix Jan 1 Docu-Reality Run Away Netflix Jan 1 Crime Thriller Land of Sin Netflix Jan 2 Nordic Crime Drama Follow My Voice Prime Video Jan 2 Teen Drama

New Streaming on Netflix

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Release Date: December 30

Genre: Stand-up Comedy

Ricky Gervais returns with a no-holds-barred stand-up special filmed at London’s Palladium. Tackling ageing, death, religion and outrage culture, Mortality delivers sharp social commentary wrapped in Gervais’ signature dark humour, turning existential dread into unapologetic laughs.

Love from 9 to 5

Release Date: January 1

Genre: Romantic Comedy

This Mexican workplace romcom follows ambitious executive assistant Graciela and her boss’s charming son Mateo, whose one-night stand takes a complicated turn when they discover they’re rivals for the same CEO position. Office politics, ambition and unresolved chemistry collide as both must decide what truly matters.

My Korean Boyfriend

Release Date: January 1

Genre: Docu-Reality

Five Brazilian women in long-distance relationships with Korean men travel to Seoul to test whether love built on screens can survive real life. Shot over 22 days, the series explores culture shock, family expectations and the emotional gap between romantic fantasy and everyday reality.

Run Away

Release Date: January 1

Genre: Crime Thriller

Based on Harlan Coben’s novel, Run Away stars James Nesbitt as a father searching for his missing daughter after spotting her in Central Park. His desperate quest pulls him into a dark world of cults, drugs and buried family secrets, threatening to tear his already fractured life apart.

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale

Release Date: January 1

Genre: Sci-Fi / Horror

The battle for Hawkins reaches its explosive conclusion in an extended finale exceeding two hours. Eleven and her friends face Vecna one final time as the truth behind the Upside Down is revealed. Old allies return, long-standing mysteries are resolved, and sacrifices are made to seal the fate of both worlds.

Land of Sin



Release Date: January 2

Genre: Nordic Crime Drama

Set on Sweden’s isolated Bjäre peninsula, the series follows investigator Dani and her rookie partner Malik as they probe the murder of a teenager found dead at a farmhouse. The case pulls them into a brutal patriarchal family ruled by fear, secrecy and generational violence.

New Streaming on Prime Video

Follow My Voice

Release Date: January 2

Genre: Teen Drama

A Spanish coming-of-age drama centred on Klara, a teenager battling a mental health crisis that confines her indoors. Her life begins to shift when she forms a deep connection with an unseen late-night radio host, sparking hope, vulnerability and emotional healing.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale (Netflix)

An emotional, high-stakes conclusion to one of the most influential sci-fi series of the decade.

Run Away (Netflix)

A gripping, layered thriller driven by strong performances and relentless tension.

The Smashing Machine (BookMyShow Stream)

Dwayne Johnson’s most dramatic and intense role to date in a powerful sports biopic.

My Korean Boyfriend (Netflix)

A refreshing, honest look at cross-cultural love beyond K-drama fantasies.

The week of December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026, offers one of the most exciting OTT lineups to close out the year and welcome the next. From landmark finales and hard-hitting crime thrillers to heartfelt documentaries and laugh-out-loud comedy, streaming platforms are delivering something for every viewer. Whether you’re ringing in the new year with nostalgia, suspense or romance, your watchlist is set for a strong start to 2026.

