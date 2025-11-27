OTT Releases This Friday (November 28, 2025): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More

OTT entertainment gears up for a fresh wave of releases this Friday, November 28, 2025. From gripping thrillers and international dramas to intriguing documentaries and action-packed sequels, the final Friday of the month brings a diverse mix of stories across major platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Lionsgate Play and ZEE5.

Leading this week’s lineup are the Tamil psycho-thriller Aaryan, the critically acclaimed Taiwanese drama Left-Handed Girl, the political sequel Raktabeej 2, and the emotional culinary documentary Born Hungry. Whether you’re looking for high-stakes action, character-driven narratives, or gripping mysteries, this week’s OTT slate has something for every viewer.

Title OTT Platform Genre Aaryan Netflix Psycho-Thriller Born Hungry JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) Documentary Primitive War Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium) Sci-Fi Action-Horror Raktabeej 2 ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) Political Action Thriller Regai ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) Crime Thriller Series The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo Netflix Documentary Left-Handed Girl Netflix Taiwanese Drama The Pet Detective ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) Comedy-Action

New on Netflix

Genre: Psycho-Thriller

The Tamil film Aaryan follows Azhagar, a disillusioned writer who hijacks a live TV show to announce a disturbing chain of murders — each committed by the previous victim. Starring Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath, the film blends psychological tension with dark twists as law enforcement races against time to decode his deadly plan.

Genre: Documentary

This investigative documentary dives into the decades-old controversy behind the iconic 1972 “Napalm Girl” photograph from the Vietnam War. It unravels questions of authorship, ethics in journalism and racial inequities in how Western media documented wartime atrocities.

Left-Handed Girl

Genre: Taiwanese Drama

Taiwan’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, Left-Handed Girl tells the story of a single mother and her two daughters who move to Taipei to run a night-market food stall. As city life challenges them, a family secret tied to the younger daughter’s left-handedness reveals deeper emotional struggles.

New on JioHotstar

Born Hungry

Genre: Documentary Drama

Born Hungry chronicles the remarkable life of celebrity chef Sash Simpson — from being abandoned on the streets of Chennai to rising as a celebrated chef in Canada. The film traces his emotional journey back to India as he embarks on a search for his biological roots.

New on Lionsgate Play

Primitive War

Genre: Sci-Fi Action-Horror

Set during the Vietnam War, Primitive War follows a U.S. recon team on a covert rescue mission, only to discover prehistoric creatures resurrected through dangerous experimentation. Starring Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer and Jeremy Piven, this action-horror film combines military drama with monster mayhem.

New on ZEE5

Raktabeej 2

Genre: Political Action Thriller

The sequel to Raktabeej continues the story of IB officer Pankaj Sinha as he teams up with West Bengal Police to prevent a cross-border terror strike aimed at destabilising India–Bangladesh relations. With Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra leading the cast, the film amplifies political intrigue and action.

Regai

Genre: Crime Thriller Series

Inspired by Rajesh Kumar’s crime novel, Regai unfolds a gripping medical crime conspiracy that begins with a suspicious accidental death. Sub-inspector Vetri leads an investigation that reveals malpractice, cover-ups and a chilling web of corruption inside the medical establishment.

The Pet Detective

Genre: Action-Comedy

This Malayalam action-comedy follows Tony Jose Alula, who becomes a pet detective to impress his girlfriend’s father. What begins as light-hearted investigative work turns into a dangerous entanglement with international smugglers. Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran headline this entertaining watch.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

A moving international drama with festival acclaim and strong emotional depth.

Aaryan (Netflix)

A tight, suspense-filled thriller for fans of psychological mysteries.

Born Hungry (JioHotstar)

A heartfelt real-life journey blending culinary artistry with personal discovery.

Raktabeej 2 (ZEE5)

A gripping political thriller with high stakes and sharp performances.

The OTT releases of November 28, 2025, deliver an eclectic mix of gripping thrillers, impactful documentaries and emotionally rich dramas. From the unsettling twists of Aaryan to the heartfelt journey of Born Hungry and the acclaimed storytelling of Left-Handed Girl, this week’s lineup offers strong, varied content for every streaming preference. Whether you are in the mood for action, intrigue, or deep character stories, this Friday’s digital arrivals ensure a compelling watchlist for the weekend ahead.

