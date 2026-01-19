OTT Releases This Week (January 19, 2026 – January 25, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

The fourth week of January 2026 delivers a powerful mix of blockbuster films, prestige television, documentaries and international series across major OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Apple TV+. From emotionally charged Indian romances and high-stakes thrillers to fantasy adventures and true-crime stories, this week’s streaming slate has something for every viewer.
Among the biggest highlights are Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s intense romance Tere Ishq Mein, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s ’90s-set drama Gustaakh Ishq, the Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and TVF’s inspiring space drama Space Gen: Chandrayaan. Here’s a complete guide to everything new arriving on OTT platforms between January 19 and January 25, 2026.
Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 19, 2026 – January 25, 2026)
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Him
|JioHotstar
|January 19, 2026
|Horror / Thriller
|A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
|JioHotstar
|January 19, 2026
|Fantasy / Adventure
|WWE: Unreal Season 2
|Netflix
|January 20, 2026
|Sports / Documentary
|Drops of God Season 2
|Apple TV+
|January 21, 2026
|Drama / Mystery
|Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
|Netflix
|January 21, 2026
|Documentary
|Queer Eye Season 10
|Netflix
|January 21, 2026
|Reality
|Steal
|Prime Video
|January 21, 2026
|Crime / Thriller
|Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
|Netflix
|January 22, 2026
|Animation / Fantasy
|Finding Her Edge
|Netflix
|January 22, 2026
|Teen / Sports Drama
|Free Bert
|Netflix
|January 22, 2026
|Comedy
|Cheekatilo
|Prime Video
|January 23, 2026
|Crime / Thriller
|Gustaakh Ishq
|JioHotstar
|January 23, 2026
|Romance / Drama
|Space Gen: Chandrayaan
|JioHotstar
|January 23, 2026
|Drama
|Tere Ishq Mein
|Netflix
|January 23, 2026
|Romantic Drama
|Mark
|JioHotstar
|January 23, 2026
|Action / Thriller
|Sirai
|ZEE5
|January 23, 2026
|Courtroom / Crime Drama
|It’s Not Like That
|Prime Video
|January 25, 2026
|Drama / Romance
New OTT Releases on JioHotstar
Him
Release Date: January 19, 2026
Genre: Horror / Psychological Thriller
Produced by Jordan Peele, Him is a chilling football-themed psychological horror film starring Marlon Wayans. The story follows a legendary quarterback whose mentorship of an injured young athlete slowly descends into cult-like terror, blurring the line between ambition and obsession.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Release Date: January 19, 2026
Genre: Fantasy / Adventure
Set nearly a century before Game of Thrones, this six-episode series follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his mysterious squire Egg. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, the show delivers a lighter yet richly layered journey through Westeros, filled with tournaments, danger and political intrigue.
Gustaakh Ishq
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Romance / Drama
Produced by Manish Malhotra, this soulful ’90s-set romance stars Vijay Varma as a struggling printer in Old Delhi who falls in love with a poet’s daughter, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film explores love, duty and heartbreak against a nostalgic backdrop.
Space Gen: Chandrayaan
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Drama
TVF’s five-episode series chronicles ISRO’s emotional journey from the failure of Chandrayaan-2 to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3. Rather than focusing on science alone, the series highlights resilience, leadership and the human cost of national ambition.
Mark
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Action / Thriller
Kiccha Sudeep stars as a suspended police officer who uncovers a massive child trafficking racket during a violent crime spree across Karnataka. The film unfolds over 24 intense hours, blending political intrigue with emotional stakes.
New OTT Releases on Netflix
WWE: Unreal Season 2
Release Date: January 20, 2026
Genre: Sports Documentary
Season 2 goes deeper behind the scenes of WWE, spotlighting the road to SummerSlam 2025. From Seth Rollins’ infamous fake injury to backstage creative chaos, the docuseries offers rare insider access.
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
Release Date: January 21, 2026
Genre: Documentary
Elizabeth Smart recounts her 2002 abduction in this deeply personal documentary. Featuring unseen archival footage, the film explores trauma, survival and the long road to reclaiming one’s voice.
Queer Eye Season 10
Release Date: January 21, 2026
Genre: Reality
The Fab Five return for their final season, filmed in Washington, D.C. The farewell season celebrates transformation, empathy and the legacy of one of Netflix’s most beloved reality shows.
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Release Date: January 22, 2026
Genre: Animated Musical / Fantasy
This Japanese animated film reimagines the Princess Kaguya folktale through a modern lens, blending music, virtual stardom and myth as a moon princess navigates life on Earth.
Finding Her Edge
Release Date: January 22, 2026
Genre: Teen / Sports Drama
Based on a bestselling YA novel, the series follows a competitive figure skater who enters a fake relationship to save her family’s rink, only to confront unresolved feelings from her past.
Free Bert
Release Date: January 22, 2026
Genre: Comedy
Comedian Bert Kreischer stars in this scripted sitcom about trying to fit into elite Beverly Hills society for the sake of his children—without losing himself in the process.
Tere Ishq Mein
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Romantic Drama
Aanand L. Rai reunites with Dhanush for this emotionally intense love story, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa, the film explores love, loss, illness and sacrifice across different stages of life.
New OTT Releases on Prime Video
Steal
Release Date: January 21, 2026
Genre: Crime / Thriller
Sophie Turner headlines this British heist thriller where a routine workday turns into a hostage nightmare. As billions in pension funds hang in the balance, hidden conspiracies begin to surface.
Cheekatilo
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Crime / Thriller
Sobhita Dhulipala plays a true-crime podcaster investigating her intern’s death, only to uncover a serial killer operating across decades in Hyderabad. The series blends investigative journalism with psychological tension.
It’s Not Like That
Release Date: January 25, 2026
Genre: Drama / Romance
This heartfelt series explores blended families, faith and second chances as two single parents navigate friendship, grief and the possibility of love.
New OTT Releases on Apple TV+
Drops of God Season 2
Release Date: January 21, 2026
Genre: Drama / Mystery
The International Emmy-winning series returns with a globe-spanning quest to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine, forcing estranged siblings to confront family secrets and buried rivalries.
New OTT Releases on ZEE5
Sirai
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Crime / Courtroom Drama
This critically acclaimed Tamil film follows a routine prisoner transfer that evolves into a profound commentary on justice, humanity and systemic failure.
Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week
Tere Ishq Mein (Netflix): A deeply moving romantic tragedy led by Dhanush
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (JioHotstar): A must-watch for Game of Thrones fans
Space Gen: Chandrayaan (JioHotstar): An inspiring Indian scientific drama
Cheekatilo (Prime Video): A gripping Telugu crime thriller
Drops of God Season 2 (Apple TV+): A visually rich, emotionally layered drama
The week of January 19 to January 25, 2026, offers a diverse and compelling range of OTT releases spanning romance, fantasy, crime, animation and real-life stories. With major stars, acclaimed franchises and fresh storytelling, this week’s streaming lineup makes for a perfect binge-worthy watchlist across platforms.
