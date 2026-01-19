OTT Releases This Week (January 19, 2026 – January 25, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

The fourth week of January 2026 delivers a powerful mix of blockbuster films, prestige television, documentaries and international series across major OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Apple TV+. From emotionally charged Indian romances and high-stakes thrillers to fantasy adventures and true-crime stories, this week’s streaming slate has something for every viewer.

Among the biggest highlights are Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s intense romance Tere Ishq Mein, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s ’90s-set drama Gustaakh Ishq, the Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and TVF’s inspiring space drama Space Gen: Chandrayaan. Here’s a complete guide to everything new arriving on OTT platforms between January 19 and January 25, 2026.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 19, 2026 – January 25, 2026)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Him JioHotstar January 19, 2026 Horror / Thriller A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms JioHotstar January 19, 2026 Fantasy / Adventure WWE: Unreal Season 2 Netflix January 20, 2026 Sports / Documentary Drops of God Season 2 Apple TV+ January 21, 2026 Drama / Mystery Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart Netflix January 21, 2026 Documentary Queer Eye Season 10 Netflix January 21, 2026 Reality Steal Prime Video January 21, 2026 Crime / Thriller Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Netflix January 22, 2026 Animation / Fantasy Finding Her Edge Netflix January 22, 2026 Teen / Sports Drama Free Bert Netflix January 22, 2026 Comedy Cheekatilo Prime Video January 23, 2026 Crime / Thriller Gustaakh Ishq JioHotstar January 23, 2026 Romance / Drama Space Gen: Chandrayaan JioHotstar January 23, 2026 Drama Tere Ishq Mein Netflix January 23, 2026 Romantic Drama Mark JioHotstar January 23, 2026 Action / Thriller Sirai ZEE5 January 23, 2026 Courtroom / Crime Drama It’s Not Like That Prime Video January 25, 2026 Drama / Romance

New OTT Releases on JioHotstar

Him

Release Date: January 19, 2026

Genre: Horror / Psychological Thriller

Produced by Jordan Peele, Him is a chilling football-themed psychological horror film starring Marlon Wayans. The story follows a legendary quarterback whose mentorship of an injured young athlete slowly descends into cult-like terror, blurring the line between ambition and obsession.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Release Date: January 19, 2026

Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Set nearly a century before Game of Thrones, this six-episode series follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his mysterious squire Egg. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, the show delivers a lighter yet richly layered journey through Westeros, filled with tournaments, danger and political intrigue.

Gustaakh Ishq

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Genre: Romance / Drama

Produced by Manish Malhotra, this soulful ’90s-set romance stars Vijay Varma as a struggling printer in Old Delhi who falls in love with a poet’s daughter, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film explores love, duty and heartbreak against a nostalgic backdrop.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Genre: Drama

TVF’s five-episode series chronicles ISRO’s emotional journey from the failure of Chandrayaan-2 to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3. Rather than focusing on science alone, the series highlights resilience, leadership and the human cost of national ambition.

Mark

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Genre: Action / Thriller

Kiccha Sudeep stars as a suspended police officer who uncovers a massive child trafficking racket during a violent crime spree across Karnataka. The film unfolds over 24 intense hours, blending political intrigue with emotional stakes.

New OTT Releases on Netflix

WWE: Unreal Season 2

Release Date: January 20, 2026

Genre: Sports Documentary

Season 2 goes deeper behind the scenes of WWE, spotlighting the road to SummerSlam 2025. From Seth Rollins’ infamous fake injury to backstage creative chaos, the docuseries offers rare insider access.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

Release Date: January 21, 2026

Genre: Documentary

Elizabeth Smart recounts her 2002 abduction in this deeply personal documentary. Featuring unseen archival footage, the film explores trauma, survival and the long road to reclaiming one’s voice.

Queer Eye Season 10

Release Date: January 21, 2026

Genre: Reality

The Fab Five return for their final season, filmed in Washington, D.C. The farewell season celebrates transformation, empathy and the legacy of one of Netflix’s most beloved reality shows.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Release Date: January 22, 2026

Genre: Animated Musical / Fantasy

This Japanese animated film reimagines the Princess Kaguya folktale through a modern lens, blending music, virtual stardom and myth as a moon princess navigates life on Earth.

Finding Her Edge

Release Date: January 22, 2026

Genre: Teen / Sports Drama

Based on a bestselling YA novel, the series follows a competitive figure skater who enters a fake relationship to save her family’s rink, only to confront unresolved feelings from her past.

Free Bert

Release Date: January 22, 2026

Genre: Comedy

Comedian Bert Kreischer stars in this scripted sitcom about trying to fit into elite Beverly Hills society for the sake of his children—without losing himself in the process.

Tere Ishq Mein

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Genre: Romantic Drama

Aanand L. Rai reunites with Dhanush for this emotionally intense love story, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa, the film explores love, loss, illness and sacrifice across different stages of life.

New OTT Releases on Prime Video

Steal

Release Date: January 21, 2026

Genre: Crime / Thriller

Sophie Turner headlines this British heist thriller where a routine workday turns into a hostage nightmare. As billions in pension funds hang in the balance, hidden conspiracies begin to surface.

Cheekatilo

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Genre: Crime / Thriller

Sobhita Dhulipala plays a true-crime podcaster investigating her intern’s death, only to uncover a serial killer operating across decades in Hyderabad. The series blends investigative journalism with psychological tension.

It’s Not Like That

Release Date: January 25, 2026

Genre: Drama / Romance

This heartfelt series explores blended families, faith and second chances as two single parents navigate friendship, grief and the possibility of love.

New OTT Releases on Apple TV+

Drops of God Season 2

Release Date: January 21, 2026

Genre: Drama / Mystery

The International Emmy-winning series returns with a globe-spanning quest to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine, forcing estranged siblings to confront family secrets and buried rivalries.

New OTT Releases on ZEE5

Sirai

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Genre: Crime / Courtroom Drama

This critically acclaimed Tamil film follows a routine prisoner transfer that evolves into a profound commentary on justice, humanity and systemic failure.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Tere Ishq Mein (Netflix): A deeply moving romantic tragedy led by Dhanush

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (JioHotstar): A must-watch for Game of Thrones fans

Space Gen: Chandrayaan (JioHotstar): An inspiring Indian scientific drama

Cheekatilo (Prime Video): A gripping Telugu crime thriller

Drops of God Season 2 (Apple TV+): A visually rich, emotionally layered drama

The week of January 19 to January 25, 2026, offers a diverse and compelling range of OTT releases spanning romance, fantasy, crime, animation and real-life stories. With major stars, acclaimed franchises and fresh storytelling, this week’s streaming lineup makes for a perfect binge-worthy watchlist across platforms.

