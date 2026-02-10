Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 9–15, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and More

The second week of February 2026 brings a packed slate of OTT releases across leading streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. From gripping crime thrillers and dark comedies to romance-driven dramas and franchise finales, this week’s digital premieres cater to every viewing preference.

Major highlights include Kohrra Season 2 starring Barun Sobti and Mona Singh, the romantic fantasy Eternity led by Elizabeth Olsen, the return of Cross Season 2, and the final chapter of The Conjuring franchise. Whether you’re planning a Valentine’s Day binge or catching up on international content, here’s your complete guide to what’s new on OTT this week.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 9–15, 2026)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre The Burbs JioHotstar February 9 Dark Comedy This Is I Netflix February 10 Biographical Drama Motorvalley Netflix February 10 Sports / Drama Cross Season 2 Prime Video February 11 Crime Thriller Kohrra Season 2 Netflix February 11 Crime / Mystery Lead Children Netflix February 11 Historical Drama Love Is Blind Season 10 Netflix February 11 Reality / Romance State of Fear Netflix February 11 Action / Crime How to Get to Heaven from Belfast Netflix February 12 Mystery Drama Baby Girl SonyLIV February 12 Crime Drama Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ZEE5 February 12 Family Drama Predator: Badlands JioHotstar February 12 Sci-Fi / Action Eternity Apple TV February 13 Romance / Fantasy Joe’s College Road Trip Netflix February 13 Comedy Love Me Love Me Prime Video February 13 Romance / Drama Museum of Innocence Netflix February 13 Period Romance The Art of Sarah Netflix February 13 Crime Mystery The Conjuring: Last Rites JioHotstar February 13 Horror

New Streaming on Netflix

This Is I

Release Date: February 10

Genre: Biographical Drama

This emotional biographical drama traces the journey of Kenji, who overcomes bullying and social rejection to become iconic Japanese idol Ai Haruna. The film explores identity, resilience and transformation, spotlighting Japan’s first gender confirmation surgery through the eyes of a determined dreamer.

Motorvalley

Release Date: February 10

Genre: Sports Drama

Set against Italy’s legendary racing circuits, Motorvalley follows three individuals bound by ambition and speed. Featuring real footage from professional championships, the series dives into obsession, redemption and the cost of chasing greatness.

Kohrra Season 2

Release Date: February 11

Genre: Crime / Mystery

Barun Sobti returns as Amarpal Garundi in the second season of Kohrra, now partnered with Mona Singh’s commanding officer. Set in rural Punjab, the investigation of a woman’s murder reveals buried secrets, fractured relationships and haunting personal pasts.

Lead Child

ren

Release Date: February 11

Genre: Historical Drama

Inspired by true events, this series follows a doctor in 1970s Poland who uncovers lead poisoning among children living near industrial zones. Her fight against political suppression forms the emotional backbone of this powerful six-episode drama.

Love Is Blind Season 10

Release Date: February 11

Genre: Reality / Romance

The popular dating experiment heads to Ohio, where singles form emotional connections without seeing each other. With high emotional stakes and unpredictable outcomes, the new season questions whether love truly is blind.

State of Fear

Release Date: February 11

Genre: Action / Crime

A spin-off from Brotherhood, this intense Brazilian film explores chaos unleashed when a criminal gang orders violent attacks following a high-profile kidnapping, plunging São Paulo into turmoil.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

Release Date: February 12

Genre: Mystery Drama

A group of childhood friends reunite after a death, only to find themselves caught in a disturbing chain of events. Secrets unravel as guilt, grief and hidden truths surface during a haunting journey.

Museum of Innocence

Release Date: February 13

Genre: Period Romance

Adapted from Orhan Pamuk’s acclaimed novel, the series chronicles an obsessive love affair in 1970s Istanbul, exploring memory, loss and devotion through objects preserved in a museum of heartbreak.

The Art of Sarah

Release Date: February 13

Genre: Crime Mystery

A detective investigates the murder of a woman living multiple identities. As layers of deception unfold, the series examines obsession with luxury, ambition and reinvention.

New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Cross Season 2

Release Date: February 11

Genre: Crime Thriller

Detective Alex Cross teams up with the FBI to protect a billionaire under threat while tracking a vigilante targeting corrupt elites. The second season intensifies psychological tension and moral conflict.

Love Me Love Me

Release Date: February 13

Genre: Romance / Drama

Based on a popular novel, the film follows a grieving teenager navigating love, rivalry and dangerous attraction after moving to Milan for a fresh start.

New Streaming on SonyLIV

Baby Girl

Release Date: February 12

Genre: Crime Drama

A newborn’s disappearance from a hospital sets off a gripping investigation. As suspicion falls on a hospital worker, hidden truths and emotional turmoil come to light.

New Streaming on ZEE5

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Release Date: February 12

Genre: Family Drama

A National Security Guard officer attempts reconciliation with his estranged wife while navigating duty, ego clashes and personal redemption.

New Streaming on Apple TV

Eternity

Release Date: February 13

Genre: Romance / Fantasy

Set in the afterlife, Eternity follows a woman forced to choose between her lifelong partner and her first love who died decades earlier. The film blends romance with existential reflection, releasing just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

The Burbs

Release Date: February 9

Genre: Dark Comedy

A modern reimagining of the cult classic, The Burbs follows new parents Samira and Rob as they settle into a quiet suburban neighbourhood that hides disturbing secrets. When a mysterious stranger moves into a long-abandoned house, paranoia sets in, blurring the line between imagination and danger. The eight-episode series blends satire, suspense and social commentary.

Predator: Badlands

Release Date: February 12

Genre: Sci-Fi / Action

Breaking franchise tradition, this instalment positions a Predator as the protagonist. The film explores survival, honour and unexpected alliances in a bold narrative shift.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Release Date: February 13

Genre: Horror

The final chapter of The Conjuring Universe sees Ed and Lorraine Warren confront a demonic entity tied to a cursed antique, bringing the iconic horror saga to a chilling close.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Kohrra Season 2 (Netflix): A gripping continuation of one of India’s strongest crime dramas

Eternity (Apple TV): A poignant Valentine’s week romance with emotional depth

The Conjuring: Last Rites (JioHotstar): A fitting finale to a legendary horror franchise

Cross Season 2 (Prime Video): High-stakes crime thriller with psychological tension

The week of February 9 to February 15, 2026, delivers a diverse and compelling OTT lineup spanning crime, romance, horror and international drama. With strong returning franchises and fresh storytelling across platforms, viewers are spoiled for choice. Whether you’re seeking suspense, emotional narratives or blockbuster thrills, this week’s OTT releases offer plenty of reasons to update your watchlist.

