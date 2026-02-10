Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 9–15, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and More

The second week of February 2026 brings a packed slate of OTT releases across leading streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. From gripping crime thrillers and dark comedies to romance-driven dramas and franchise finales, this week’s digital premieres cater to every viewing preference.
Major highlights include Kohrra Season 2 starring Barun Sobti and Mona Singh, the romantic fantasy Eternity led by Elizabeth Olsen, the return of Cross Season 2, and the final chapter of The Conjuring franchise. Whether you’re planning a Valentine’s Day binge or catching up on international content, here’s your complete guide to what’s new on OTT this week.
Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 9–15, 2026)
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|The Burbs
|JioHotstar
|February 9
|Dark Comedy
|This Is I
|Netflix
|February 10
|Biographical Drama
|Motorvalley
|Netflix
|February 10
|Sports / Drama
|Cross Season 2
|Prime Video
|February 11
|Crime Thriller
|Kohrra Season 2
|Netflix
|February 11
|Crime / Mystery
|Lead Children
|Netflix
|February 11
|Historical Drama
|Love Is Blind Season 10
|Netflix
|February 11
|Reality / Romance
|State of Fear
|Netflix
|February 11
|Action / Crime
|How to Get to Heaven from Belfast
|Netflix
|February 12
|Mystery Drama
|Baby Girl
|SonyLIV
|February 12
|Crime Drama
|Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
|ZEE5
|February 12
|Family Drama
|Predator: Badlands
|JioHotstar
|February 12
|Sci-Fi / Action
|Eternity
|Apple TV
|February 13
|Romance / Fantasy
|Joe’s College Road Trip
|Netflix
|February 13
|Comedy
|Love Me Love Me
|Prime Video
|February 13
|Romance / Drama
|Museum of Innocence
|Netflix
|February 13
|Period Romance
|The Art of Sarah
|Netflix
|February 13
|Crime Mystery
|The Conjuring: Last Rites
|JioHotstar
|February 13
|Horror
New Streaming on Netflix
This Is I
Release Date: February 10
Genre: Biographical Drama
This emotional biographical drama traces the journey of Kenji, who overcomes bullying and social rejection to become iconic Japanese idol Ai Haruna. The film explores identity, resilience and transformation, spotlighting Japan’s first gender confirmation surgery through the eyes of a determined dreamer.
Motorvalley
Release Date: February 10
Genre: Sports Drama
Set against Italy’s legendary racing circuits, Motorvalley follows three individuals bound by ambition and speed. Featuring real footage from professional championships, the series dives into obsession, redemption and the cost of chasing greatness.
Kohrra Season 2
Release Date: February 11
Genre: Crime / Mystery
Barun Sobti returns as Amarpal Garundi in the second season of Kohrra, now partnered with Mona Singh’s commanding officer. Set in rural Punjab, the investigation of a woman’s murder reveals buried secrets, fractured relationships and haunting personal pasts.
Lead Child
ren
Release Date: February 11
Genre: Historical Drama
Inspired by true events, this series follows a doctor in 1970s Poland who uncovers lead poisoning among children living near industrial zones. Her fight against political suppression forms the emotional backbone of this powerful six-episode drama.
Love Is Blind Season 10
Release Date: February 11
Genre: Reality / Romance
The popular dating experiment heads to Ohio, where singles form emotional connections without seeing each other. With high emotional stakes and unpredictable outcomes, the new season questions whether love truly is blind.
State of Fear
Release Date: February 11
Genre: Action / Crime
A spin-off from Brotherhood, this intense Brazilian film explores chaos unleashed when a criminal gang orders violent attacks following a high-profile kidnapping, plunging São Paulo into turmoil.
How to Get to Heaven from Belfast
Release Date: February 12
Genre: Mystery Drama
A group of childhood friends reunite after a death, only to find themselves caught in a disturbing chain of events. Secrets unravel as guilt, grief and hidden truths surface during a haunting journey.
Museum of Innocence
Release Date: February 13
Genre: Period Romance
Adapted from Orhan Pamuk’s acclaimed novel, the series chronicles an obsessive love affair in 1970s Istanbul, exploring memory, loss and devotion through objects preserved in a museum of heartbreak.
The Art of Sarah
Release Date: February 13
Genre: Crime Mystery
A detective investigates the murder of a woman living multiple identities. As layers of deception unfold, the series examines obsession with luxury, ambition and reinvention.
New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Cross Season 2
Release Date: February 11
Genre: Crime Thriller
Detective Alex Cross teams up with the FBI to protect a billionaire under threat while tracking a vigilante targeting corrupt elites. The second season intensifies psychological tension and moral conflict.
Love Me Love Me
Release Date: February 13
Genre: Romance / Drama
Based on a popular novel, the film follows a grieving teenager navigating love, rivalry and dangerous attraction after moving to Milan for a fresh start.
New Streaming on SonyLIV
Baby Girl
Release Date: February 12
Genre: Crime Drama
A newborn’s disappearance from a hospital sets off a gripping investigation. As suspicion falls on a hospital worker, hidden truths and emotional turmoil come to light.
New Streaming on ZEE5
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Release Date: February 12
Genre: Family Drama
A National Security Guard officer attempts reconciliation with his estranged wife while navigating duty, ego clashes and personal redemption.
New Streaming on Apple TV
Eternity
Release Date: February 13
Genre: Romance / Fantasy
Set in the afterlife, Eternity follows a woman forced to choose between her lifelong partner and her first love who died decades earlier. The film blends romance with existential reflection, releasing just ahead of Valentine’s Day.
New Streaming on JioHotstar
The Burbs
Release Date: February 9
Genre: Dark Comedy
A modern reimagining of the cult classic, The Burbs follows new parents Samira and Rob as they settle into a quiet suburban neighbourhood that hides disturbing secrets. When a mysterious stranger moves into a long-abandoned house, paranoia sets in, blurring the line between imagination and danger. The eight-episode series blends satire, suspense and social commentary.
Predator: Badlands
Release Date: February 12
Genre: Sci-Fi / Action
Breaking franchise tradition, this instalment positions a Predator as the protagonist. The film explores survival, honour and unexpected alliances in a bold narrative shift.
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Release Date: February 13
Genre: Horror
The final chapter of The Conjuring Universe sees Ed and Lorraine Warren confront a demonic entity tied to a cursed antique, bringing the iconic horror saga to a chilling close.
Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week
Kohrra Season 2 (Netflix): A gripping continuation of one of India’s strongest crime dramas
Eternity (Apple TV): A poignant Valentine’s week romance with emotional depth
The Conjuring: Last Rites (JioHotstar): A fitting finale to a legendary horror franchise
Cross Season 2 (Prime Video): High-stakes crime thriller with psychological tension
The week of February 9 to February 15, 2026, delivers a diverse and compelling OTT lineup spanning crime, romance, horror and international drama. With strong returning franchises and fresh storytelling across platforms, viewers are spoiled for choice. Whether you’re seeking suspense, emotional narratives or blockbuster thrills, this week’s OTT releases offer plenty of reasons to update your watchlist.
