Mother’s Day OTT Watchlist: 10 Heartfelt Films for You and Mom

Mother's Day 2025 falls on May 11—a special Sunday dedicated to celebrating the unconditional love, strength, and sacrifices of mothers. What better way to honor this bond than spending quality time with your mom, watching powerful stories that reflect her spirit, struggles, and strength? This curated OTT watchlist brings you a collection of emotional, inspiring, and unforgettable films that highlight the journey of motherhood and womanhood. From old classics like Mother India to contemporary gems like Dear Zindagi and Mom, here are the must-watch titles this weekend on Mother's Day.
Best Emotional Films To Watch With Your Mom On Mother's Day
1. Umbarro
A heartwarming story of seven women who venture out on their first international trip to London. Facing cultural barriers and personal baggage, they find the courage to rewrite their destinies.
-
OTT Platform: ShemarooMe
-
Genre: Drama, Empowerment
-
Cast: Tarjanee Bhadla, Vandana Pathak, Suchita Trivedi, Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Deeksha Joshi, Aarjav Trivedi, Tejal Panchasara
-
Language: Gujarati (with subtitles)
2. Tumhari Sulu
Sulochana Dubey, a middle-class housewife, finds herself in the spotlight as a late-night radio jockey. Her transformation is humorous, emotional, and deeply empowering.
-
OTT Platform: Prime Video
-
Release Date: November 17, 2017
-
Genre: Comedy-Drama
-
Cast: Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia
-
IMDb Rating: 7.0
Also Read:
- When is Mother's Day 2025? Why We Celebrate & How
- 80+ Best Happy International Women’s Day Quotes & Wishes 2025 to Honor the Women Who Inspire Us
- Mothers Day 2025: 100+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings for your Mother
3. Queen
Left heartbroken before her wedding, Rani embarks on a solo honeymoon to Europe and discovers the strength of her individuality. A journey of healing and self-empowerment.
-
OTT Platform: JioCinema / Hotstar
-
Release Date: March 7, 2014
-
Genre: Drama, Comedy
-
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon
-
IMDb Rating: 8.1
4. Paa
A tender story about a boy suffering from Progeria and his emotional bond with his parents. Paa is a tribute to maternal love, acceptance, and resilience.
-
OTT Platform: Netflix
-
Release Date: December 4, 2009
-
Genre: Family Drama
-
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan
-
IMDb Rating: 7.2
5. Mrs.
Set against the backdrop of a conservative Indian family, Mrs. explores a woman’s struggle to balance her passion for dance and the demands of her new married life.
-
OTT Platform: ZEE5
-
Release Date: 2024
-
Genre: Drama
-
Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh, Aparna Ghoshal
Also Read:
- Mothers Day 2025: 100+ Mother's Day Wishes & Messages and Wishes for mother-in-law
- Mother's Day 2025: 5 Speech Ideas To Make Your Smile & To make all Moms Extra Special
- Best Mother’s Day Gifts Ideas 2025: Thoughtful Picks That Will Make Your MoM Feel Special
- Mother’s Day 2025: Why the UK and US Observe It on Different Dates
6. Mother India
An epic saga of a mother’s endurance, Mother India tells the story of a woman raising her children in post-Independence rural India. A symbol of strength and sacrifice.
-
OTT Platform: Prime Video
-
Release Date: October 25, 1957
-
Genre: Epic Drama
-
Cast: Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, Raaj Kumar
-
IMDb Rating: 8.0
7. Mom
After her stepdaughter is assaulted, a mother turns into a vigilante seeking justice. Sridevi’s powerful performance makes Mom a chilling and emotional watch.
-
OTT Platform: Netflix
-
Release Date: July 7, 2017
-
Genre: Crime Thriller
-
Cast: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui
-
IMDb Rating: 7.2
8. Karan Arjun
This reincarnation drama is powered by a mother’s unshakable faith that her sons will return to avenge injustice. A classic tale of hope and maternal strength.
-
OTT Platform: ZEE5
-
Release Date: January 13, 1995
-
Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama
-
Cast: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni
-
IMDb Rating: 6.8
9. Dear Zindagi
A young woman dealing with mental health issues finds solace in therapy and learns to embrace her imperfections. A beautiful narrative about healing and emotional clarity.
-
OTT Platform: Netflix
-
Release Date: November 25, 2016
-
Genre: Drama, Romance
-
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar
-
IMDb Rating: 7.5
10. Beta
A son’s blind devotion to his manipulative stepmother and the emotional conflict that follows when love enters his life. Beta is a dramatic tale of control, love, and identity.
-
OTT Platform: Prime Video
-
Release Date: April 3, 1992
-
Genre: Family Drama
-
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani
-
IMDb Rating: 6.3
This Mother’s Day, let cinema be your companion in celebrating the irreplaceable role of mothers in our lives. These stories span generations, genres, and emotions, but at the core of each lies the powerful presence of a mother or a woman challenging the odds. Whether you're seeking laughter, inspiration, or a good cry, this list promises a perfect mix. So, grab a cozy blanket, make some popcorn, and share these emotional moments with your mom, the most special woman in your life.