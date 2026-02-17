‘Our Universe’ K-Drama OTT Release Update: Streaming Details, Episode Schedule and Full Cast Line-Up

The ongoing Korean drama Our Universe has quickly become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2026, thanks to its heartfelt storyline and the internet’s newest obsession — baby Woo-ju. Clips of the toddler’s adorable expressions and mischievous reactions have gone viral across social media platforms, sparking what fans are calling a full-blown “baby fever.”
Blending romance, family drama and emotional healing, the series follows two reluctant guardians whose lives are turned upside down when they are forced to raise their orphaned nephew. Here’s everything you need to know about the OTT release, episode schedule, plot and cast of Our Universe.
‘Our Universe’ OTT Release Date and Streaming Platforms
Premiere Date: February 4, 2026
Total Episodes: 12
Broadcast Schedule: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 22:40 (KST)
Finale Date: March 12, 2026
Original Network: tvN
The romantic-comedy K-drama premiered on February 4, 2026, and airs twice a week on tvN in South Korea. International viewers can stream the series on Viki and HBO Max, depending on regional availability. In India, the show is available on Viki.
Directed by Lee Hyun-seok and Jung Yeo-jin, the 12-episode drama is set to conclude on March 12, 2026. While the storyline has received praise for its refreshing and chaotic tone, it is baby Woo-ju’s screen presence that has amplified the show’s popularity online.
‘Our Universe’ Plot: A Chaotic Parenthood Journey Turns Into Romance
At its core, Our Universe is a coming-of-age romance wrapped in an unexpected guardianship story.
The drama revolves around Seon Tae-hyung and Woo Hyun-jin, two in-laws who share no emotional bond and barely tolerate each other. Their lives change dramatically when a tragic accident claims the lives of their siblings, leaving behind a 20-month-old orphan — Woo-ju.
With no experience in parenting and personal lives already in disarray, Tae-hyung and Hyun-jin are forced to cohabit and co-parent. As they navigate sleepless nights, emotional breakdowns and small victories, their relationship slowly evolves from resentment to understanding — and eventually, romance.
The show balances emotional grief, chaotic humor and tender bonding moments, making it both heartwarming and relatable. However, it is Woo-ju’s innocent reactions and expressive gestures that often steal the spotlight.
Who Is Woo-ju? The Baby Taking Over the Internet
Woo-ju, the 20-month-old orphan at the center of the story, has become the breakout star of the series. Played by child actor Park Yoo-ho, the toddler’s natural expressions and scene-stealing reactions have gone viral across Instagram and X.
Fans have particularly loved moments where Woo-ju switches from tearful crying to instant giggles, creating meme-worthy clips that are widely shared online. His chemistry with the lead actors adds authenticity and warmth to the series.
Many viewers have admitted tuning in initially for the storyline but continuing the show primarily because of Woo-ju’s irresistible charm.
wow episode 1 of Our Universe was so good!!! chaotic but fresh. exactly the kind of dynamic i need right now 😝🫶 pic.twitter.com/Sp3nKBARns— cupluq (@seokjiwons) February 4, 2026
'Our Universe’ Cast Line-Up
The K-drama features a strong ensemble cast that supports the emotional arc of the story.
Lead Cast:
Bae In-hyuk as Seon Tae-hyung
Roh Jeong-eui as Woo Hyun-jin
Park Yoo-ho as Seon Woo-ju
Supporting Cast:
Park Seo-ham as Park Yoon-seong
Ha Jun as Seon Woo-jin
Park Ji-hyun as Woo Hyun-ju
Choi So-yool as young Hyun-jin
Bae In-hyuk and Roh Jeong-eui’s on-screen chemistry has been praised for its chaotic yet emotionally grounded dynamic. Their evolving relationship forms the romantic backbone of the show, while the supporting characters add depth to the family narrative.
#OurUniverseEp1 really does its job setting up the story. The cameos of #HaJun and #ParkJihyun as the parents were perfect. As expected, our leads show promise, and the baby is a scene-stealer. Ready for the next episode. #BaeInhyuk#RohJeongeui#OurUniversepic.twitter.com/Hn4j8GqlLB— KDrama Enthusiast (@kenthusiastic10) February 4, 2026
Netizens’ Reactions: “Chaotic but Fresh”
Following its premiere, viewers took to social media to share overwhelmingly positive reactions. Many described the first episode as “chaotic but fresh,” applauding the emotional balance between grief and humour.
Fans particularly highlighted:
The emotional opening episodes
The strong chemistry between the leads
The realistic portrayal of reluctant guardianship
Woo-ju’s scene-stealing moments
The show has been commended for blending sibling bonds, heartbreak, romantic tension and parenthood struggles in a way that feels authentic rather than overly dramatic.
look at how he went from crying sorrowfully like huenggg....!!!😫😫 to giggling cutely like HEHEHEHEHE😆 after his uncle feed him chocolate???— 🍋 (@kdramacokr) February 4, 2026
WOOJOO YOU CUTIE CRIER😭 (i’ll buy you more chocolate!!!)#OurUniverseEp1#OurUniversepic.twitter.com/NeFiYo1emK
Why ‘Our Universe’ Is Trending in 2026
Several factors contribute to the drama’s viral success:
A unique premise combining guardianship and romance
Strong performances by the lead actors
Emotional storytelling with comedic relief
Baby Woo-ju’s viral appeal
The combination of heartfelt storytelling and social media buzz has positioned Our Universe as one of the standout K-dramas of early 2026.
Our Universe is more than just a romantic comedy — it is a story about healing, unexpected responsibility and emotional growth. While the central romance draws viewers in, baby Woo-ju’s irresistible charm has become the show’s biggest highlight.
With new episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday until March 12, 2026, the drama continues to build momentum. Whether you’re watching for the romance, the emotional narrative or simply for Woo-ju’s adorable moments, Our Universe is worth adding to your weekly K-drama watchlist.
