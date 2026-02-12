Rajpal Yadav Bail: Delhi HC Seeks Petitioner's Reply, Next Hearing on Monday

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the complainant on Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s bail application in connection with cheque dishonour cases and listed the matter for hearing on February 16, following a request made by his counsel.

During the proceedings, Yadav’s lawyer informed the Court that a bail application had been filed and urged that the complainant be directed to submit a reply. The counsel also stated that he had been unable to establish contact with the actor and sought time until Monday, assuring the Court that efforts would be made to resolve the situation.

Accepting the request, a bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the complainant to file a response to the bail plea and adjourned the case for further consideration on Monday.

The Court made pointed remarks regarding Yadav’s conduct, observing that his incarceration resulted from his failure to adhere to assurances previously given before the Court. While examining the case record, the bench noted that various issues had surfaced and highlighted that an earlier order had already been challenged before the Supreme Court, which declined to grant relief.

The matter is scheduled to be taken up again after the complainant submits a reply to the bail application.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had withdrawn the leniency extended to Yadav in multiple cheque dishonour cases and directed him to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent. The Court had observed that he had repeatedly breached undertakings related to the payment of settlement amounts.

The trial court had previously suspended the sentence to enable a settlement between the parties. However, the High Court later found that the agreed commitments were not fulfilled over time, resulting in the current legal proceedings.

The upcoming hearing will determine the next course of action regarding Yadav’s bail plea.

