Kohrra Season 2 Ending Explained: Who Killed Preet Bajwa and What the Migrant Labour Twist Really Means

Netflix’s Kohrra Season 2 deepens the emotional and social complexity introduced in its first instalment. Premiering on February 11, 2026, the six-episode crime thriller expands its canvas from family secrets to systemic injustice in the fictional Punjab town of Dalerpura.

The finale does not offer a conventional sense of victory. Instead, it delivers a devastating truth about Preet Bajwa’s murder while exposing entrenched systems of land greed, patriarchy, and migrant exploitation.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the ending, the identity of the killer, and the symbolic meaning behind the season’s final moments.

What Is the Central Theme of Kohrra Season 2?

While Season 1 focused on buried family trauma, Season 2 shifts toward inheritance — not just of land, but of guilt, silence, and systemic violence. The show examines how social hierarchies in rural Punjab protect legacy and property at the cost of human lives.

The title “Kohrra,” meaning fog, becomes a metaphor for collective denial. The fog represents society’s refusal to confront uncomfortable truths about caste, class, and exploitation.

Who Were the Initial Suspects in Preet Bajwa’s Murder?

The season opens with the shocking discovery of NRI influencer Preet Bajwa’s body. She is found impaled on an agricultural sickle in her brother Baljinder’s barn.

As Sub-Inspector Garundi (Barun Sobti) and Inspector Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) investigate, multiple suspects emerge:

Tarsem , Preet’s estranged husband, is entangled in financial disputes and an affair.

Baljinder Atwal , her brother, is involved in a bitter inheritance battle.

Johnny Malang , her dance partner and alleged lover.

Karamjot, connected to Baljinder’s in-laws and local land interests.

The investigation initially points toward honour, jealousy, and property disputes. However, the truth proves far more tragic.

Who Hired the Hitman in Kohrra Season 2?

As the investigation unfolds, Garundi and Dhanwant trace the conspiracy back to Twinkle, Baljinder’s wife, and her brother Karamjot. Fearing that Preet’s claim to her share of the family estate would disrupt their control over the land, they hired a hitman named Pamma to eliminate her.

The motive was not moral outrage or character assassination, but land ownership. Preet’s demand for her inheritance threatened the patriarchal structure that prioritised male lineage and property consolidation.

The murder weapon — an agricultural tool — becomes a powerful symbol. The very land that defined the family’s wealth also becomes the instrument of violence.

The Shocking Twist: Who Actually Killed Preet Bajwa?

In a heartbreaking revelation, investigators discover that Pamma did not kill Preet. By the time he arrived to carry out the crime, she was already dead.

The true killer is Rakesh Kumar, a migrant labourer who had been enslaved for decades by the Atwal family.

Rakesh, who had been kept chained and forced into labour, is eventually identified as the missing father of Arun, a young man searching desperately for him throughout the season. Rakesh had endured years of inhuman treatment in Baljinder’s backyard.

Preet had discovered the truth about the family’s exploitation of migrant workers and had begun using this knowledge as leverage in her inheritance dispute. She pushed for Rakesh’s freedom.

However, when Rakesh was finally released, he was psychologically broken. Unable to comprehend freedom after decades of bondage, he returned to the place of his captivity. When Preet tried to help him remove his shackles, he strangled her and pushed her onto the sickle in a moment of trauma-driven confusion.

Her death was not premeditated revenge, but the tragic consequence of generational abuse and systemic cruelty.

How the Migrant Labour Storyline Connects to the Main Case

The migrant labour subplot intersects powerfully with the murder investigation. Arun’s search for his father uncovers a hidden history of forced labour, a suspicious warehouse fire, and the Atwal family’s long-standing exploitation of vulnerable workers.

Preet’s knowledge of these crimes made her a threat to powerful local interests. Her murder ensured that the “fog” — the silence protecting these abuses — remained intact.

The show suggests that her death was not caused by a single villain, but by an entire system that normalised exploitation.

What Does “Kohrra” Symbolise in Season 2?

The fog represents more than atmosphere. It symbolises denial — a community’s choice to overlook injustice for the sake of preserving power and reputation.

Inheritance becomes the season’s core metaphor:

Garundi carries guilt from his personal mistakes.

Dhanwant struggles with unresolved grief over her son’s death.

The Atwals inherit a legacy of land built on exploitation.

Even after the case is solved, the system remains unchanged. The final moments between Garundi and Dhanwant are quiet and reflective, underscoring that justice in one case does not dismantle the larger machine of oppression.

Personal Arcs: Emotional Closure Without Complete Resolution

Beyond the central mystery, Season 2 explores the personal turmoil of its lead investigators:

Dhanwant confronts her husband’s alcoholism and the lingering trauma of their son’s death.

Garundi’s affair with his sister-in-law is exposed, straining his marriage but hinting at possible reconciliation.

These storylines reinforce the theme that personal and societal wounds do not heal easily.

Is Kohrra Season 2 Worth Watching?

Kohrra Season 2 stands out among crime dramas for its restrained storytelling and emotional depth. Rather than relying on sensational violence, the series builds tension through layered characters and moral complexity.

Mona Singh delivers a powerful performance as Dhanwant Kaur, while Barun Sobti brings quiet intensity to Garundi’s arc. The season blends procedural storytelling with social commentary, leaving viewers reflective rather than triumphant.

The ending of Kohrra Season 2 reveals that Preet Bajwa’s murder was rooted in land greed, patriarchal control, and migrant exploitation. While Rakesh physically caused her death, the real culprit is a system that dehumanised him for decades.

By the time the fog lifts, the tragedy feels inevitable — not because justice failed, but because the structures that enabled the crime continue to operate.

