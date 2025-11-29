Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release: Confirmed Streaming Date, Platform, Plot, Cast and More

The Telugu romantic drama Raju Weds Rambai, which earned praise during its theatrical run for its heartfelt storytelling and chemistry between the lead pair, is now preparing for its digital debut. Fans who could not catch the film in cinemas can finally look forward to streaming it online soon. Here is a complete breakdown of the OTT release date, streaming rights, cast, plot, IMDb rating, and all official updates about the film.
Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release Date and Platform
The digital streaming rights of Raju Weds Rambai have been acquired by ETV Win, making it the official OTT home for the film.
As per industry reports, the romantic drama is expected to premiere on the platform four weeks to 50 days after its theatrical release. Given the film hit cinemas on November 21, 2025, the OTT release is reportedly scheduled for January 2026.
While some early reports confirm ETV Win as the digital partner, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.
Storyline: A Love Tale Rooted in Real Events
The film is based on a real-life tragic love story that unfolded between theKhammam and Warangal regions in Telangana. Set in 2010, Raju Weds Rambai follows:
Raju, played by Akhil Uddemari, is a musician who performs at weddings.
Rambai, portrayed by Tejaswi Rao, the daughter of Venkanna, an authoritative and short-tempered man who hides his disability and dreams of securing a government-job holder as a son-in-law.
When Raju and Rambai fall in love, her father strongly disapproves. The couple elopes to escape the opposition, and the film narrates their emotional journey, struggles, and the harsh realities they confront while fighting for their love.
The story blends romance, realism, and social commentary, making it resonate strongly with audiences familiar with similar real-life incidents in rural Telangana.
Cast and Performances
The film features a strong ensemble cast that brings authenticity and emotional depth to this real-event-inspired narrative.
Akhil Uddemari as Raju
Tejaswi Rao as Rambai
Chaitu Jonnalagadda as Rambai’s father, Venkanna
Shivaji Raja as Raju’s father
Anitha (Anita) Chowdhary as Raju’s mother
Kavitha Srirangam in a pivotal role
The chemistry between Akhil and Tejaswi and the grounded performances from the supporting cast played a major role in the film’s box-office success.
Direction and Production
Raju Weds Rambai is directed and written by Saailu Kampati, who brings a raw, emotional, and culturally authentic tone to the story. The film’s grounded narration and rural Telangana backdrop add depth to the storytelling.
IMDb Rating and Reception
The film has been positively received by audiences and holds an impressive IMDb rating of 7.7–7.8/10. Its relatable plot, emotional depth, and strong performances contributed to packed cinema halls post-release.
Official Trailer and Themes
The trailer highlights:
A tender yet intense love story
Conflict between personal desire and societal expectations
The couple’s emotional struggles after eloping
Strong family dynamics and rural realism
The themes of love, resistance, societal pressure, and resilience are woven throughout the narrative.
When Will Raju Weds Rambai Release on OTT?
Based on distributor Bunny Das’s confirmation and multiple credible reports:
Expected OTT Release Window: January 2026
Streaming Platform:ETV Win
Digital Rights: ETV Win (acquired)
Fans of romantic dramas can expect a heartfelt, culturally grounded film once it lands on the streaming service early next year.
Raju Weds Rambai remains one of the most talked-about Telugu romantic dramas of the season, thanks to its emotional storyline inspired by real events and its strong performances. With its OTT release expected in January 2026 on ETV Win, audiences will soon be able to revisit this poignant love story or discover it for the first time from home. The film promises an emotional and relatable viewing experience for fans of realistic romance and regional storytelling.
Also Read:
Dhurandhar OTT Release: Streaming Date, Cast, Plot, True Story Inspiration and All Key Details
Aaryan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Crime Thriller Online
Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Stream the Rio Raj–Malavika Manoj Rom-Com