Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Box Office Collection: Day 1 Collection Targets ₹100 Crore Milestone

'Animal' Box Office Collection: In an electrifying debut on December 1, Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film, "Animal," is poised to make waves in the cinematic landscape, with expectations soaring to cross the remarkable ₹100 crore mark on its opening day, presenting a formidable challenge to Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" and "Jawan."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for "Kabir Singh" and "Arjun Reddy," "Animal" promises a riveting cinematic experience in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles, the romantic crime drama is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Animal Synopsis

The gangster action drama, "Animal," set for a global release in multiple languages, has generated substantial buzz among moviegoers. Industry insiders anticipate a groundbreaking ₹60 crore collection on the opening day, as pre-release bookings surged, surpassing even Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur."

Pre-release Buzz: Animal

Advance bookings for this T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures production commenced on November 26, with industry tracker Sacnilk projecting a monumental ₹60 crore debut. Notably, national cinema chains PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis recorded the fifth-highest advance booking sale for Hindi movies, selling an impressive 4.5 lakh tickets on day one.

Box Office Triumph: Animal

Opening day ticket sales amounted to ₹33.97 crore, involving a staggering 13 lakh tickets, setting the stage for a seven-day gross of ₹57.61 crore from 23.5 lakh ticket sales. With an 'A' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification and a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, "Animal" has already carved a niche as one of India's lengthiest films.

Projections and Competition

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel forecasts an "EARTH SHATTERING ₹170 crore+ nett 3 Days Weekend" if met with positive responses. "Animal" vies to join the elite club of Bollywood movies crossing ₹100 crores worldwide on day one, challenging Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," which opened at ₹68 crore in India.

Leading the pre-sales charge in Telugu-speaking states, especially Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, "Animal" is expected to rake in ₹41 to ₹50 crore overseas on its opening day. Sacnilk predicts a Hindi version gross of ₹50-60 crore and at least ₹10 crore in the dubbed Telugu version, contributing to an estimated overall domestic opening of ₹65 crore gross.

Star Power and Fan Frenzy

Renowned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh describes the film's start as "FATABULOUS," expressing the widespread enthusiasm from urban to rural centers, multiplexes to single screens, and across all tiers. "Animal" stands as a testament to #RanbirKapoor's BIGGEST OPENER.