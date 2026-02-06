Salman Khan’s Cameo in Dhurandhar 2? Viral On-Set Photos Trigger Speculation Ahead of Ranveer Singh’s Film | Fact Check

Speculation surrounding Salman Khan’s alleged cameo in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has taken social media by storm after a set of viral images began circulating online. The pictures, which appear to show the Bollywood superstar on a film set, have ignited intense debate just weeks after the makers released the first teaser of the Ranveer Singh-led espionage thriller.

With Dhurandhar 2 slated for a theatrical release in March 2026, curiosity around surprise appearances and hidden characters is at an all-time high.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Hints at a Darker Origin Story

The recently released 1-minute-12-second teaser offers a deeper look into the past of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazar. Set before his transformation into an Indian spy, the sequel explores Hamza’s rise to power in Lyari and the events that shaped his ruthless persona.

The teaser ends on a high-voltage note, featuring Ranveer Singh delivering the iconic line from Uri: The Surgical Strike, reinforcing the film’s intense nationalist and espionage-driven tone.

Viral Images Fuel Salman Khan Cameo Buzz

Shortly after the teaser dropped, photos allegedly showing Salman Khan dressed in a formal suit on what looked like a film set surfaced on Instagram. The images were shared by an account claiming Khan would appear as the mysterious character “Bade Sahab” in Dhurandhar 2.

The post quickly went viral, leading fans to speculate that the makers had roped in Salman Khan for a surprise cameo or extended appearance, possibly as the long-teased antagonist.

Fact Check: Are the Viral Salman Khan Photos Real?

Despite the initial excitement, further scrutiny revealed that the viral images may not be genuine. The Instagram handle that first shared the pictures belongs to an AI artist known for creating hyper-realistic artificial intelligence-generated visuals.

Several users pointed out inconsistencies in the images, and no official confirmation has been issued by the filmmakers or Salman Khan’s team. As of now, there is no verified evidence to support claims of Salman Khan appearing in Dhurandhar 2.

Mystery Around ‘Bade Sahab’ Continues

The character of Bade Sahab has remained one of the biggest unanswered questions since the first Dhurandhar. Although referenced multiple times, the character’s identity was never revealed on screen, adding to audience intrigue.

While fans continue to speculate about who might portray Bade Sahab, the makers have chosen to maintain secrecy, keeping the suspense intact ahead of the sequel’s release.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Cast and Crew

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel boasts an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Akshaye Khanna. Khanna, whose character died in the first film, will reportedly appear through flashback sequences.

Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor also play pivotal roles in the espionage drama.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date and Plot Overview

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. The film will chronicle Hamza Ali Mazar’s complete takeover of Lyari following Rehman Dakait’s death, while simultaneously exploring his life before joining India’s intelligence system.

With high expectations, a powerful cast, and lingering mysteries, the sequel is positioned as one of 2026’s most anticipated Hindi releases.

As of now, Salman Khan’s cameo in Dhurandhar 2 remains unconfirmed. The viral images appear to be AI-generated, and no official announcement has validated the rumours. Until then, fans will have to wait for the makers to reveal whether Bade Sahab’s identity will finally come to light on the big screen.

