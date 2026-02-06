Priyanka Chopra Sparks Buzz Around Don 3 and Krrish 4 Ahead of Grand Indian Comeback With SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reignited excitement around her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s ambitious pan-Indian film Varanasi. While promoting her upcoming projects, the global star also dropped intriguing hints about the possibility of revisiting two of Bollywood’s most iconic franchises—Don and Krrish—sending fans into a frenzy.

With Varanasi now officially dated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027, Chopra’s comments have placed her firmly back at the centre of major Indian cinema conversations.

SS Rajamouli Confirms Varanasi Release Date

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli announced the release date of Varanasi by unveiling the film’s first official poster on social media. The post simply read:

“April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI.”

Lead actor Mahesh Babu shared the announcement on his own platform, amplifying anticipation for what is being positioned as one of Indian cinema’s biggest projects in recent years.

Priyanka Chopra’s Return to Indian Cinema After Six Years

Varanasi marks Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian films after nearly six years, during which she focused on international projects across film and streaming platforms. Her comeback has been widely welcomed, especially given the scale of the project and her collaboration with Rajamouli for the first time.

Chopra previously attended promotional events for the film in India and has spoken openly about how meaningful this return is for her as an actor.‘You Have to Immerse Yourself Completely’: Chopra on Bollywood vs Hollywood

In a recent interview, Priyanka reflected on working across two vastly different filmmaking cultures. She explained that Hollywood and Indian cinema require completely different creative mindsets.

According to the actor, each project demands full immersion into the director’s vision, regardless of geography. She emphasised that she does not carry lessons from one industry into another, choosing instead to approach every film with fresh originality shaped by the set, the team, and the story.

She also expressed happiness about returning to Indian cinema, stating that if there was any ideal way to come back, Varanasi was it.

Priyanka Chopra Hints at Don 3 and Krrish 4

With her Indian comeback confirmed, speculation naturally grew around Chopra’s possible return to popular franchises like Don and Krrish.

When asked directly about Don 3 and Krrish 4, the actor responded cautiously, saying she could not comment on either project at the moment. Her carefully worded reply prompted Mahesh Babu to jokingly suggest that something might indeed be in the works—further fuelling rumours.

While no official announcements have been made by studios, Chopra’s response has kept hopes alive among fans and industry observers.

Dancing Again in Varanasi: A Personal Highlight for Chopra

Priyanka also revealed that one of the most enjoyable aspects of working on Varanasi was getting the opportunity to dance again—something she had not done in her recent Hollywood projects.

She described this as a refreshing and exciting experience, adding another layer of anticipation for audiences eager to see her in a classic Indian cinematic space once more.

What Is Varanasi About?

Set against the backdrop of one of India’s most spiritually significant cities, Varanasi is expected to blend large-scale storytelling with emotional depth and cultural resonance. While plot details remain under wraps, the film is being positioned as a visually rich and narratively ambitious project typical of Rajamouli’s filmmaking style.

The pairing of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra has already generated immense curiosity across regional and national markets.

What’s Next for Priyanka Chopra Before Varanasi

Before Varanasi reaches theatres, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in her Hollywood project The Bluff, which is scheduled to premiere on OTT platforms on February 25, 2026.

Her upcoming slate reinforces her unique position as a global actor navigating both Indian and international industries simultaneously.

Why Don and Krrish Speculation Matters

The Don franchise has long been one of Bollywood’s most successful action series, while Krrish defined the superhero genre in Hindi cinema. Chopra’s association with both franchises in the past has made fans particularly eager for her potential return.

Her international recognition and evolving screen presence have only strengthened the appeal of seeing her reprise or reimagine these iconic roles.

Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema with Varanasi is already one of the most talked-about developments in the industry. Her subtle hints about Don 3 and Krrish 4, combined with SS Rajamouli’s confirmed 2027 release, have elevated excitement to another level.

While official confirmations are still awaited, Chopra’s renewed presence in Indian films signals a powerful new chapter—one that bridges global cinema with homegrown storytelling.

