Samajavaragamana to Premiere on Aha: Exciting Telugu Comedy-Drama Coming Soon!

Samajavaragamana: Plot Overview

"Samajavaragamana" revolves around the life of Bala Subrahmanyam, affectionately known as Balu (Sree Vishnu), who works as a ticket seller at a popular multiplex in Hyderabad. His father, Uma Maheshwara Rao (Naresh), dreams of completing his education. During an unexpected encounter in an exam hall, Balu meets Sarayu (Reba Monica John), who later becomes a paying guest at Uma's house. Despite treating all girls as sisters, Balu finds himself developing feelings for Sarayu. As their bond deepens, Balu stumbles upon a shocking secret about Sarayu's family, leading to an intriguing twist in the tale.