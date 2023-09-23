Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's "Kushi" to Premiere on Netflix: Kushi OTT Release Date Revealed

Kushi OTT Release Date Revealed: The much-anticipated Telugu film "Kushi," directed by Shiva Nirvana and featuring the dynamic duo Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, is all set to make its debut on the OTT platform. After a lukewarm response at the box office and less-than-expected collections, the film's makers have decided to advance its OTT release.

OTT Premiere Date and Streaming Platform

The producers have sealed the deal for the OTT release of "Kushi," with streaming giant Netflix securing the rights. The negotiations reportedly concluded for a substantial sum, ensuring that fans can catch this Telugu gem on the OTT platform either on September 30th or October 4th.

Kushi's Box Office Performance

Initially, "Kushi 2023" garnered positive reviews and opened with a domestic box office collection of approximately ₹15 crore. However, in the subsequent days, the film struggled to maintain its momentum, primarily due to a lukewarm audience response and low theater occupancy. As of now, "Kushi" has amassed a total domestic collection of around ₹45.24 crore.

Budget Insights

"Kushi" was crafted with an estimated budget of approximately ₹50 crore. Vijay Deverakonda, the lead actor, reportedly earned around ₹23 crore for his role, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu was compensated with ₹4.5 crore for her portrayal.

The Story of "Kushi"

"Kushi" unfolds as a heartwarming romantic drama, portraying the love story of Viplav and Aradhya. Vijay Deverakonda takes on the role of "Viplav," an employee of the state-run telecom company BSNL, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu graces the screen as Aradhya, a corporate professional employed at iLabs Centre. Stay tuned to Netflix for the much-anticipated OTT premiere of "Kushi" and witness the enthralling tale of Viplav and Aradhya come to life in this beautifully crafted Telugu film.