Shahid Kapoor Begins Shooting for Farzi 2 With Raj & DK, Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Update

Actor Shahid Kapoor has officially started filming the second season of the popular crime thriller series Farzi. The actor confirmed the development by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the set with creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK.
The update has sparked renewed excitement among fans who have been waiting for news about the next instalment since the show’s first season premiered in 2023.
Shahid Kapoor Confirms Farzi 2 Production With Social Media Post
Kapoor announced the start of filming by posting a photograph on his Instagram story featuring himself alongside Raj & DK. The image was captioned “Farzi 2 day 1… Back at it,” confirming that production on the much-anticipated sequel has begun.
The post quickly drew attention across social media platforms, signalling that work on the next chapter of the series is now underway.
Around the same time, the creators also hinted at the progress of the project by sharing a post featuring currency notes with the caption “Round 2 in progress.” The teaser further fueled anticipation among viewers of the hit series.
Farzi Season 1 Storyline and Cast
The first season of Farzi premiered in February 2023 on Amazon Prime Video and became one of the platform’s most talked-about Indian web series.
The crime drama followed Sunny, a talented but struggling artist played by Shahid Kapoor. The character gets drawn into the dangerous world of counterfeit currency after creating a near-perfect fake banknote.
The eight-episode series blended crime, drama and dark humour while exploring themes such as economic crime and corruption. It also marked Kapoor’s OTT debut, which received significant attention from audiences and critics.
The show featured an ensemble cast including:
Vijay Sethupathi
Raashii Khanna
Kay Kay Menon
Bhuvan Arora
Regina Cassandra
Amol Palekar
The performances and gripping narrative contributed to the show’s strong popularity, paving the way for a second season.
Raj & DK Teased Farzi 2 Earlier This Year
Before Kapoor’s latest update, Raj & DK had already hinted at the continuation of the series. In February, the filmmaking duo shared a poster on social media with the message “Round 2 in progress. Farzi 2.”
The teaser was widely circulated online and was also reshared by Shahid Kapoor, confirming that development on the new season had begun.
With filming now underway, fans are expecting further announcements about the cast, storyline and release schedule in the coming months.
Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects
Apart from Farzi Season 2, Shahid Kapoor has several projects in the pipeline.
The actor is also set to star in the upcoming film Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The sequel to the 2012 romantic drama will be directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films.
Kapoor was last seen in the film O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie also featured Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.
Farzi 2 Release Date Yet to Be Announced
Although filming has now started, the makers have not revealed an official release date for the second season. More details regarding the storyline and premiere timeline are expected once production progresses further.
Given the success of the first season, Farzi 2 is already among the most anticipated Indian web series in development, with fans eager to see Sunny’s story continue in the high-stakes world of counterfeit currency.
