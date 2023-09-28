Shooting Starts for Shark Tank India Season 3: Fans Eager for Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal's Return

Shooting Starts for Shark Tank India Season 3: In a much-anticipated development, the cameras have started rolling for Season 3 of Shark Tank India, the renowned entrepreneurial reality show. This season boasts an impressive lineup of prominent business figures, including Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com; Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt; Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics; and Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho, who will take on the roles of the main sharks.

Shark Tank India Season 3 Release date

What's especially thrilling for fans is the return of Shark Tank India, which is set to stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. While the official release date remains undisclosed, a promotional video for Season 3 has already created significant buzz on social media.

The excitement surrounding the new season was palpable on Shark Tank India's official Instagram account, where they shared a video clip from an award function. In the video, a successful entrepreneur recounted his career journey, highlighting the struggles he faced. He commenced his professional journey with a modest sum provided by his uncles and father.