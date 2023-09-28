Shooting Starts for Shark Tank India Season 3: Fans Eager for Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal's Return

Shooting Starts for Shark Tank India Season 3: In a much-anticipated development, the cameras have started rolling for Season 3 of Shark Tank India, the renowned entrepreneurial reality show. This season boasts an impressive lineup of prominent business figures, including Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com; Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt; Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics; and Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho, who will take on the roles of the main sharks.
What's especially thrilling for fans is the return of Shark Tank India, which is set to stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. While the official release date remains undisclosed, a promotional video for Season 3 has already created significant buzz on social media.
The excitement surrounding the new season was palpable on Shark Tank India's official Instagram account, where they shared a video clip from an award function. In the video, a successful entrepreneur recounted his career journey, highlighting the struggles he faced. He commenced his professional journey with a modest sum provided by his uncles and father.
The caption accompanying the Instagram post perfectly captured the anticipation: "Lights 🎥 Camera 🦈 Sharks 🌟. The Shark Tank India Season 3 shoot begins! We welcome the Sharks @anupammittal.me, @boatxaman, @namitathapar, @vineetasng, and @amitjain_cardekho for the first schedule. Stay tuned for more Shark reveals and exciting updates! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV."
Shark Tank India season 2 made waves by investing a remarkable 80 crores across 103 businesses, igniting a surge in entrepreneurial growth. The show witnessed groundbreaking technological innovations and cutting-edge healthcare solutions, truly celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit while propelling startups to new heights.
Fans demand the return of Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal! The news of Season 3's production launch stirred up a flurry of demands from viewers, primarily centered around the return of Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and former MD of Indian fintech company BharatPe. Grover had previously served as a judge and investor during Shark Tank Season 1, leaving an indelible mark on the show.
In addition to Ashneer Grover, viewers have fervently called for the return of Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, as a judge and investor for Shark Tank Season 3.
Fans took to social media to express their sentiments. One user pleaded, "BRING ASHNEER BACK 😢," while another exclaimed, "Aree bhai abhi bolna matt ki peyush bansal iss season nahi hai (Don't tell me that Peyush Bansal isn't there this season)." A heartfelt request echoed, "Plz bring ashneer back 🙏❤️," while a user humorously noted, "Inko investor nahi entertainer chaiye (They need an entertainer, not an investor)."