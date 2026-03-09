Subedaar Ending Explained: Does Arjun Maurya Defeat Prince and Save His Daughter?

Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2026. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the gritty action drama follows the story of a retired army officer who finds himself battling a ruthless criminal empire controlling an illegal sand mining network.

With intense action sequences and emotional family drama, the film builds up to a gripping climax. If you’re curious about how the story concludes, here is a detailed breakdown of the Subedaar ending.

Subedaar Plot Overview

The story revolves around Arjun Maurya, a retired army Subedaar played by Anil Kapoor. After the sudden death of his wife Sudha, Arjun returns home hoping to live a quiet life with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhika Madan).

However, grief and misunderstandings strain their relationship.

On the advice of his old friend Prabhakar (Saurabh Shukla), Arjun takes up a job in a private security network. This decision unexpectedly pulls him into the dangerous world of illegal sand mining controlled by a powerful crime syndicate.

The criminal operation is led by Babli Didi (Mona Singh), while her violent brother Prince Bhaiya (Aditya Rawal) and trusted associate Softy (Faisal Malik) handle the operations on the ground.

As Arjun witnesses exploitation, forced child labour and brutality in the mining business, he finds it impossible to stay silent.

Rising Conflict Between Arjun and Prince

Prince is known for his cruel and arrogant behaviour, often humiliating people in public. His arrogance eventually leads to a direct confrontation with Arjun.

The tension escalates when Prince insults Arjun and vandalises his cherished Gypsy car, a gift connected to his late wife's dream.

Despite trying to stay calm initially, Arjun eventually retaliates and publicly humiliates Prince, sparking a dangerous rivalry.

Prince and his gang later retaliate by attacking Arjun’s home and threatening his family, pushing the former soldier into a battle he can no longer avoid.

Shyama’s Parallel Struggle

While Arjun deals with the criminal network, his daughter Shyama faces challenges of her own. She confronts harassment from a college student who threatens her with acid if she exposes his actions.

This subplot highlights Shyama’s fearless personality and mirrors her father’s courage.

The situation becomes more serious when she is kidnapped by the same group, forcing Arjun to race against time to save her.

The Climactic Showdown at the Mining Site

The film reaches its peak during a tense confrontation near the illegal mining site.

Prince captures Arjun and his allies, torturing them to reveal information about a rescued mother and child who were victims of the mining mafia.

Meanwhile, Shyama manages to escape her captors and reaches the location with Prince’s gun.

Just as Prince prepares to kill Arjun, an unexpected twist unfolds.

A group of retired army soldiers, led by veteran commander Nana Waghmare (Nana Patekar), surrounds the area. These soldiers had secretly been called in by Arjun and Prabhakar as part of a carefully planned strategy.

Their arrival shifts the power balance instantly.

How Prince Meets His End

With the criminal gang surrounded, Prince loses his control over the situation.

Instead of taking revenge himself, Arjun allows the grieving mother of one of Prince’s victims to deliver justice.

Prince is buried in the ground with only his head visible and is killed in the same brutal manner he once used on his victims — his head crushed by a vehicle.

The moment symbolizes poetic justice for the countless crimes committed by Prince and his family.

What Happens to Babli Didi?

Another shocking reveal shows that Babli Didi has already been killed.

Softy, who was once her loyal associate, secretly betrays her and takes over the criminal empire. This twist indicates that the power structure within the gang has shifted dramatically.

Does Arjun Reconcile With His Daughter?

After the violent events, Arjun finally tries to repair his strained relationship with Shyama.

The emotional reunion between father and daughter provides a hopeful ending to the otherwise intense narrative.

Their bond, which had been broken by grief and misunderstandings, begins to heal.

Is Subedaar 2 Happening?

Although Prince and Babli Didi are eliminated, the story hints that Arjun’s fight is far from over.

In the final moments of the film, Softy calls Arjun with a warning before a Molotov cocktail is thrown at his house. The scene strongly suggests that Softy has become the new antagonist.

This cliffhanger clearly sets the stage for a potential sequel, Subedaar 2, where Arjun may face an even bigger threat.

Subedaar blends intense action with emotional storytelling, presenting Anil Kapoor in a powerful role as a fearless retired soldier standing against corruption and brutality.

The film’s climax delivers both justice and suspense, leaving audiences satisfied while teasing a continuation of the story.

