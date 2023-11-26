Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Leo, Chiththa, and more

Tamil OTT Releases This Week: As the digital revolution continues to reshape the entertainment landscape, Tamil audiences find solace and excitement in the vast world of OTT platforms. This week, we bring you a curated list of the latest Tamil releases on popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Aha, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, and more. Whether you are a fan of action thrillers, emotional dramas, or gripping mysteries, there's something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

1. "Leo" - The Thalapathy Vijay Spectacle (November 24th (India), November 28th (Global))

Prepare yourselves for an adrenaline-pumping experience as the highly anticipated Tamil action thriller, "Leo," starring the charismatic Thalapathy Vijay, makes its debut on Netflix. Directed by the acclaimed Lokesh Kanagaraj, this blockbuster promises to be a visual feast for Vijay fans worldwide. Following its massive success in theaters, "Leo" lands on Netflix on November 24th in India and expands its global reach on November 28th, with language options in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

2. "Chiththa" - A Riveting Emotional Drama (Digital Debut: November 24, 2023)

Siddharth and Nimisha Sajayan come together in the hard-hitting emotional drama, "Chiththa." Directed by SU Arun Kumar, this film has garnered critical acclaim since its theatrical release in September. The narrative revolves around a man's relentless quest to rescue his niece from a human trafficking gang. Witness the emotional intensity as "Chiththa" makes its digital debut exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on November 24, 2023.

3. "Puli Mada" - Unraveling a Mystery in Malayalam (Digital Premiere: November 23, 2023)

Directed by Abhinav Sasi, "Puli Mada" is a gripping Malayalam-language action thriller. The film, starring Joju George and Mamta Mohandas, follows a police officer investigating a series of murders in a small town. With a compelling storyline and stellar performances, "Puli Mada" made its digital debut on Netflix on November 23, 2023, offering viewers an enthralling cinematic experience.

4. "The Village" - A Horror Thriller Series Unleashed (Premiere Date: November 24, 2023)

Prepare for a spine-chilling journey with "The Village," a horror thriller streaming television series directed by Milind Rau. Starring Arya, Divya Pillai, and a talented ensemble cast, the series is adapted from Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta's graphic horror novel. With six episodes filled with suspense and horror, "The Village" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime from November 24, 2023.

5. "Sathiya Sothanai" - Unraveling a Murder Mystery (Digital Debut: November 24, 2023)

Directed by Suresh Sangaiah, "Sathiya Sothanai" is a gripping Tamil-language drama featuring Premgi Amaren and Swayam Siddha. The story takes an unexpected turn when an influential villager is murdered, leading the protagonist, Pradeep, into a web of intrigue and deception. Witness the tale unfold as "Sathiya Sothanai" makes its digital debut on the streaming platforms Simply South and Sony Liv on November 24, 2023.