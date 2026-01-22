Tamil Theatre Releases in February 2026: Jana Nayagan, With Love, and More

After an eventful January that saw unexpected box-office shifts and postponements, Tamil cinema is preparing for a fresh slate of theatrical releases in February 2026. While the month may not feature a large number of big-budget spectacles, it does bring a diverse mix of romantic dramas, rural stories, and star-driven projects that are expected to attract audiences to theatres.

Advertisment

List of the most-awaited Tamil movies releasing in February 2026

With Love (Releasing February 6, 2026)

With Love is an upcoming Tamil romantic drama positioned as a youthful and music-driven entertainer. The film stars Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles and is directed by Madhan, marking his directorial debut.

The technical team includes:

Cinematography: Shreyaas Krishna

Music: Sean Roldan

The film is expected to offer a refreshing take on modern relationships with strong musical elements. Notably, With Love marks Anaswara Rajan’s return to Tamil cinema after her 2022 release Raangi.

Pookie (Releasing February 13, 2026)

Pookie is a romantic drama backed by actor and filmmaker Vijay Antony, who also serves as the film’s editor and music composer. The movie stars Ajay Dhishan and RK Dhanush in lead roles and is directed by Ganesh Chandra.

The ensemble cast includes:

Pandiarajan, Sunil, Lakshmi Manchu, Indumathi Manigandan, Aaditya Kathir, Vivek Prasanna, Black Pandi, Bigg Boss Sathya, MJ Shriram, Radha, Ashwin Ram, Shiyara Sharmi, and Priyanka.

With its extensive cast and strong technical involvement from Vijay Antony, Pookie is expected to blend romance with drama and emotional depth.

Seetha Payanam (Releasing February 14, 2026)

Directed by Arjun Sarja, Seetha Payanam is a romantic journey-based drama starring Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra in the lead roles.

The film features a large supporting cast, including:

Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Bithiri Sathi, Mani Chandana, Sumitra, Posani Krishna Murali, Narra Srinu, Fish Venkat, and several others.

Built around the theme of travel and emotional connection, Seetha Payanam is expected to explore relationships through a narrative driven by movement, introspection, and romance.

Thaai Kizhavi (Releasing February 20, 2026)

Thaai Kizhavi is a rural drama headlined by Radikaa Sarathkumar in a powerful central role. The film is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, making his debut as a filmmaker, and is produced by Sivakarthikeyan.

The supporting cast includes:

Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar, and Raichal Rabecca.

The story reportedly revolves around a strong, middle-aged woman in a rural setting and is expected to combine emotional storytelling with social themes.

Jana Nayagan (Expected February 2026 – Date To Be Announced)

One of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, Jana Nayagan, is still awaiting an official release date due to ongoing legal issues related to its censor certificate. Despite the delay, the film is widely expected to arrive in theatres sometime in February 2026.

Starring Vijay in what is being billed as his final film, Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Menon.

The film has generated massive buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation of its theatrical release.

Tamil Movies Releasing in February 2026: Quick Overview

Movie Title Release Date Genre With Love February 6, 2026 Romantic Drama Pookie February 13, 2026 Romantic Drama Seetha Payanam February 14, 2026 Romantic Journey Drama Thaai Kizhavi February 20, 2026 Rural Drama Jana Nayagan February 2026 (TBA) Action / Political Drama

While February 2026 may not be packed with large-scale festival releases, it offers a varied and content-driven lineup for Tamil cinema audiences. From youthful romance and travel-based narratives to powerful rural dramas and a potential Vijay farewell film, the month promises something for every kind of moviegoer.

As official announcements and release confirmations continue to roll out, Tamil cinema fans can look forward to an engaging theatrical experience throughout February 2026.

Also Read:

Aasai Release Date Announced: Kathir and Divya Bharathi’s Romantic Thriller Arrives in Theatres on March 6

Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Crime-Comedy Online

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: Full Cast Fees, Budget, Plot, Run-Time, And Release Details