Telugu and Tamil Cinema on Aha - December 2023

Telugu and Tamil Cinema on Aha: As the year comes to a close, Aha Video is gearing up to treat its viewers to a captivating lineup of Telugu and Tamil movies for December 2023. From suspenseful thrillers to heartwarming dramas, Aha has something for every cinephile. Let's take a sneak peek at some of the highly anticipated releases this month.

1. Polimera 2 - Telugu (8th December 2023)

Get ready to dive into the eerie world of "Polimera 2," the much-awaited sequel to the spine-chilling hit that took audiences by storm less than two years ago. Satyam Rajesh, the maestro behind the success of the original, returns as the lead in this suspenseful horror thriller. Directed by the mastermind Dr. Anil Vishwanath and produced by Gaurikrishna, the sequel promises a rollercoaster of unexpected twists and turns.

The cast includes familiar faces like Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Rockend Mouli, and Baladitya, along with new additions like Sahiti Dasari, Ravi Varma, Chimal Srinu, and Akshatha Srinivas.

The sequel made its global debut on November 3, receiving praise for its gripping plot and unforeseen twists, despite some critics noting a gradual climax. With a staggering Rs. 12 crore in gross collections at the box office, "Polimera 2" is set to continue its success on Disney Plus Hotstar, marking its digital debut in early December.

2. Chittam Maharani - Telugu

Release Date: TBA

Aha Video is set to feature "Chittam Maharani," a promising Telugu film, adding to its impressive collection. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and details about this upcoming movie.

3. Kalyanam Kamaneeyam - Telugu

Release Date: TBA

"Kalyanam Kamaneeyam" is another gem in Aha's December lineup. This Telugu movie is expected to bring a blend of romance and entertainment, promising an enjoyable cinematic experience. Keep an eye out for announcements on the release date and additional information.