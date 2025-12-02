Thamma OTT Release: Digital Premiere Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Plot and Rating

Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-talked-about vampire horror-comedy Thamma is all set for its digital debut after an impressive theatrical run. Blending supernatural elements with humour, romance and mystery, the film has quickly become a fan favourite within the expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). For viewers waiting to watch it online, the official OTT rollout is now confirmed.
Thamma OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
The film follows a two-phase digital release plan:
Early Digital Rental: December 2, 2025
Full OTT Premiere: December 16, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video
This approach gives eager fans the option to rent the film before it becomes available for full streaming.
Story Summary: A Blend of Horror, Romance and Folklore
According to IMDb, Thamma revolves around two destined lovers who must confront ancient forces, family conflicts and mystical prophecies. The narrative unfolds in a supernatural world where age-old legends threaten to destroy their forbidden romance.
A more detailed storyline, as reported, traces the journey of Alok Goyal, a curious journalist who stumbles upon the mythical Betaal Tadaka during an investigation. What begins as a search for answers evolves into an emotional and dangerous adventure entangled with hidden powers, forbidden love and the looming threat of the fearsome Yakshasan.
Complete Cast and Characters
Thamma boasts a star-studded ensemble:
Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal
Rashmika Mandanna in a key supernatural role
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Paresh Rawal
Geeta Agarwal Sharma
Faisal Malik
Rachit Singh
Alexx O’Nell
Special appearances: Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Amar Kaushik, Sathyaraj, Abhishek Banerjee, Varun Dhawan and Sunil Kumar.
The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, with the screenplay penned by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara and Suresh Mathew.
Thamma IMDb Rating
The film has received encouraging responses from viewers and currently holds an IMDb rating of 6.4.
Why Thamma Is a Must-Watch
With its refreshing take on vampire lore, strong performances and a compelling mix of humour, suspense and romance, Thamma has earned its place as one of 2025’s standout genre films. Its addition to the MHCU further expands the universe’s unique blend of folklore-inspired storytelling and modern entertainment.
If you enjoy supernatural thrillers with emotional depth and comedic elements, Thamma is a film worth adding to your December watchlist. Catch it early via digital rental or stream it on Amazon Prime Video from December 16, 2025.
