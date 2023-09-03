Check 5 OTT films, and web series to watch on September first weekend: Your Weekend Must-Watch List!"

Weekend Must-Watch List: As August gracefully exits and September breezes in, the world of entertainment is about to turn your weekends into an adventure. Brace yourself for a cinematic rollercoaster ride that promises to captivate all your senses. Whether you choose to explore the depths of familial bonds in "Goldfish," uncover financial intrigue in "Scam 2003," experience the thrill of justice in "The Equalizer 3," dive into the world of deception in "The Freelancer," or enjoy a heartwarming story in "Friday Night Plan," these releases are bound to make your weekend truly unforgettable. Grab your popcorn, find your favorite spot, and let the cinematic magic transport you into another world!

1. "Goldfish" (Theatre)

Directed by the visionary Pushan Kripalani, "Goldfish" takes you on an emotional journey through the intricacies of memory and identity. Kalki Koechlin stars as the daughter who reunites with her mother, Sadhana, portrayed by the incomparable Deepti Naval, in the midst of Sadhana's battle with dementia. This heartwarming masterpiece unravels the tapestry of a mixed-race family, offering a poignant and touching experience. Notably, this film marks Kalki's triumphant return to Bollywood after a four-year hiatus and hit theaters on Friday, September 1st.

2. "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" (SonyLIV)

Following the roaring success of "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story," SonyLIV now presents the next thrilling chapter in the Scam franchise, "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story." Brace yourself for a gripping narrative that unveils the true story of Abdul Karim Telgi, the genius behind one of India's most elaborate financial scams in 2003. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, this series promises an intense portrayal of how Telgi's audacious plan sent shockwaves across the nation. With talented actors like Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Sana Amin Sheikh in pivotal roles, "Scam 2003" is set to stream on SonyLIV from Friday, September 1st.

3. "The Equalizer 3" (Theatre)

Denzel Washington returns as the enigmatic Robert McCall in "The Equalizer 3." The film picks up right where the previous installment left off, with McCall confronting his haunting past and dispensing justice in his own unique style. Directed by the masterful Antoine Fuqua, this action-packed thriller guarantees to keep you on the edge of your seat. With Dakota Fanning joining the cast, "The Equalizer 3" offers an electrifying theater experience, released on Friday, September 1st.

4. "The Freelancer" (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Prepare to be enthralled by "The Freelancer," a series that takes you on a thrilling journey filled with deception and intrigue. Based on a true story mentioned in Shirish Thorat's book, this gripping narrative is masterfully directed by the acclaimed Neeraj Pandey. Starring Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles, it delves into the protagonist's quest to escape a world brimming with lies and betrayals. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride as "The Freelancer" unfolds on Disney Plus Hotstar from Friday, September 1st.

5. "Friday Night Plan" (Netflix)

For those in search of a heartwarming tale, "Friday Night Plan" on Netflix is a must-watch. The story revolves around two school-going brothers who find themselves home alone for a night of adventure. What starts as a simple evening takes unexpected twists and turns, leading to moments of self-discovery and personal revelation. Directed by the talented Vatsal Neelakantan, this film features Juhi Chawla, Aadhya Anand, and Babil Khan in lead roles, promising a cinematic treat for movie lovers. "Friday Night Plan" will be available for streaming on Netflix from Friday, September 1st.