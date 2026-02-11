Subscribe

The 50 Eliminated Contestants List: Day-Wise Eviction Tracker, Remaining Participants and Latest Show Updates

The 50 reality show India has completed nine episodes since its premiere on February 1, 2026, with six contestants eliminated so far. The unique format blends performance-based tasks with social strategy and group voting.

The Indian reality show The 50 has quickly become one of the most talked-about television experiments of 2026. Since its premiere on February 1, 2026, the show has drawn attention for its unique format, large contestant pool and unpredictable eliminations. With 50 well-known personalities entering the competition, the stakes were high from the very first episode.

After nine episodes filled with strategic gameplay and shifting alliances, several contestants have already exited the show. Here is a complete breakdown of the 50 eliminated list, format details, remaining contestants and the latest developments.

The 50 Reality Show Format Explained

Unlike traditional elimination-based reality shows, The 50 introduces a hybrid competition model that blends performance-based tasks with social strategy and group dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Format:

  • 50 contestants from television, digital platforms, music and entertainment backgrounds

  • Task-driven competitions in each episode

  • Elimination influenced by performance as well as group voting

  • Strategic alliances and power shifts shaping outcomes

The format places equal importance on skill, popularity and tactical gameplay. Contestants must not only perform well in challenges but also navigate social politics within the house to stay safe.

The 50 Eliminated List: Day-Wise Eviction Tracker (Episodes 1–9)

As of Episode 9, six contestants have been eliminated from the competition. The early evictions have already altered the internal dynamics of the show.

Complete Eviction List So Far:

  1. Vanshaj Singh

    • Eliminated: February 1, 2026

    • Position: 50th

  2. Saurabh Ghadge

    • Eliminated: February 4, 2026

    • Position: 49th

  3. Sumaira Shaikh

    • Eliminated: February 4, 2026

    • Position: 48th

  4. Archit Kaushik

    • Eliminated: February 5, 2026

    • Position: 47th

  5. Dimpal Singh

    • Eliminated: February 7, 2026

    • Position: 46th

  6. Jahnavi Kiran Killekar

    • Eliminated: February 9, 2026

    • Position: 45th

Some eliminations came as a surprise to viewers, especially when contestants perceived as strong performers were voted out due to alliance politics rather than poor task execution.

How Many Contestants Are Left in The 50?

Following six eliminations, 44 contestants remain in the competition. With such a large number still competing, the environment inside the show remains highly competitive and unpredictable.

The remaining participants include popular names from:

  • Television serials

  • Reality show circuits

  • Social media and influencer platforms

  • Music and entertainment industries

As alliances grow stronger and rivalries intensify, survival in the competition is becoming increasingly difficult.

Latest Updates: What to Expect in Upcoming Episodes

With the initial phase complete, viewers can expect:

  • Tougher and more complex challenges

  • Increased focus on strategic voting

  • Faster-paced eliminations

  • Shifting power dynamics among core groups

The show’s structure suggests that eliminations may accelerate in the coming weeks, significantly narrowing the field as it moves closer to crowning a winner.

Why The 50 Is Gaining Popularity

The scale of the competition, combined with its layered format, has set The 50 apart from other Indian reality shows. By merging performance-based tasks with social manoeuvring, the series creates constant tension and unpredictability.

The first nine episodes have already delivered dramatic exits, unexpected alliances and competitive gameplay, making it clear that the journey to the finale will be intense.

The 50 reality show India has eliminated six contestants so far, reducing the original lineup from 50 to 44 participants after nine episodes. With the competition tightening and strategies becoming more aggressive, the coming episodes promise even bigger twists and dramatic evictions.

As the show continues to unfold, audiences can expect bold moves, surprise exits and high-stakes challenges before a final winner emerges.

The 50 Reality Show