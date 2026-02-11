The 50 Eliminated Contestants List: Day-Wise Eviction Tracker, Remaining Participants and Latest Show Updates

The Indian reality show The 50 has quickly become one of the most talked-about television experiments of 2026. Since its premiere on February 1, 2026, the show has drawn attention for its unique format, large contestant pool and unpredictable eliminations. With 50 well-known personalities entering the competition, the stakes were high from the very first episode.
After nine episodes filled with strategic gameplay and shifting alliances, several contestants have already exited the show. Here is a complete breakdown of the 50 eliminated list, format details, remaining contestants and the latest developments.
The 50 Reality Show Format Explained
Unlike traditional elimination-based reality shows, The 50 introduces a hybrid competition model that blends performance-based tasks with social strategy and group dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Format:
50 contestants from television, digital platforms, music and entertainment backgrounds
Task-driven competitions in each episode
Elimination influenced by performance as well as group voting
Strategic alliances and power shifts shaping outcomes
The format places equal importance on skill, popularity and tactical gameplay. Contestants must not only perform well in challenges but also navigate social politics within the house to stay safe.
The 50 Eliminated List: Day-Wise Eviction Tracker (Episodes 1–9)
As of Episode 9, six contestants have been eliminated from the competition. The early evictions have already altered the internal dynamics of the show.
Complete Eviction List So Far:
Vanshaj Singh
Eliminated: February 1, 2026
Position: 50th
Saurabh Ghadge
Eliminated: February 4, 2026
Position: 49th
Sumaira Shaikh
Eliminated: February 4, 2026
Position: 48th
Archit Kaushik
Eliminated: February 5, 2026
Position: 47th
Dimpal Singh
Eliminated: February 7, 2026
Position: 46th
Jahnavi Kiran Killekar
Eliminated: February 9, 2026
Position: 45th
Some eliminations came as a surprise to viewers, especially when contestants perceived as strong performers were voted out due to alliance politics rather than poor task execution.
How Many Contestants Are Left in The 50?
Following six eliminations, 44 contestants remain in the competition. With such a large number still competing, the environment inside the show remains highly competitive and unpredictable.
The remaining participants include popular names from:
Television serials
Reality show circuits
Social media and influencer platforms
Music and entertainment industries
As alliances grow stronger and rivalries intensify, survival in the competition is becoming increasingly difficult.
Latest Updates: What to Expect in Upcoming Episodes
With the initial phase complete, viewers can expect:
Tougher and more complex challenges
Increased focus on strategic voting
Faster-paced eliminations
Shifting power dynamics among core groups
The show’s structure suggests that eliminations may accelerate in the coming weeks, significantly narrowing the field as it moves closer to crowning a winner.
Why The 50 Is Gaining Popularity
The scale of the competition, combined with its layered format, has set The 50 apart from other Indian reality shows. By merging performance-based tasks with social manoeuvring, the series creates constant tension and unpredictability.
The first nine episodes have already delivered dramatic exits, unexpected alliances and competitive gameplay, making it clear that the journey to the finale will be intense.
The 50 reality show India has eliminated six contestants so far, reducing the original lineup from 50 to 44 participants after nine episodes. With the competition tightening and strategies becoming more aggressive, the coming episodes promise even bigger twists and dramatic evictions.
As the show continues to unfold, audiences can expect bold moves, surprise exits and high-stakes challenges before a final winner emerges.
