The 50 Episode 21 Elimination Update: Rachit Rojha Evicted After Explosive Archana Gautam vs Rajat Dalal Clash

Episode 21 of The 50 delivered one of the most dramatic chapters of the season so far. From a high-pressure arena task to a heated confrontation between contestants, the episode reshaped alliances and shifted the power dynamics inside the palace.
Who Was Eliminated in The 50 Episode 21?
As per reports, Rachit Rojha was eliminated in Episode 21 following the intense “13-target arena” challenge and the subsequent internal voting process.
The arena task tested both physical endurance and mental sharpness. Contestants had to hit 13 designated targets while simultaneously protecting themselves from becoming vulnerable in the voting round. However, performance alone was not enough to guarantee safety.
After the challenge, housemates cast their votes internally, and strategic group decisions ultimately left Rachit exposed. With insufficient support from alliances, he was voted out of the competition.
13-Target Arena Task: The Challenge That Changed the Game
The “13-target arena” task became the turning point of the episode. Designed to test precision, stamina and focus, the challenge pushed contestants to their limits.
Beyond physical effort, the task exposed underlying political gameplay inside the house. Contestants who were once aligned began reconsidering loyalties, and cracks in alliances became visible. The outcome of the task significantly influenced the voting decisions that followed.
In a format like The 50, internal voting often proves more decisive than performance, and Episode 21 reinforced that reality.
Archana Gautam vs Rajat Dalal: The Explosive Fight Explained
The biggest talking point of the episode was the intense confrontation between Archana Gautam and Rajat Dalal.
Archana openly criticised Rajat’s strategic decisions, particularly his choice of voting partners. She accused him of making poor tactical moves that affected not only his own position but also the broader group dynamics.
The argument escalated rapidly, with both contestants exchanging sharp verbal attacks. The clash exposed deeper tensions that had been brewing beneath the surface and highlighted the fragile nature of alliances at this stage of the competition.
Their face-off quickly became one of the most intense moments of the season, dominating social media discussions after the episode aired.
Internal Voting Results: How Strategy Overpowered Strength
Following the arena challenge, contestants entered a crucial internal voting round. Unlike public voting formats, the 50 places significant weight on house decisions, making relationship management just as important as task performance.
Voting was influenced by:
Personal alliances
Strategic positioning
Perceived threats
Performance in the arena
Ultimately, group strategies and shifting loyalties resulted in Rachit receiving the highest votes against him. The episode made it clear that in the final stretch of the game, social capital matters as much as competitive ability.
What This Elimination Means for The 50 Going Forward
With Rachit Rojha’s exit, the competition has become even tighter. Episode 21 signals that the show is entering its most unpredictable phase.
Viewers can expect:
New power advantages
Further alliance reshuffles
Intensified rivalries
Potential back-to-back eliminations
As major contenders strengthen their positions ahead of the finale, every decision now carries higher stakes. The clash between Archana and Rajat may also have long-term consequences, influencing future votes and trust equations inside the house.
With the endgame approaching, The 50 continues to deliver high-voltage drama, proving that in this palace, strategy can be deadlier than strength.
