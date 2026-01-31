The 50 Reality Show Episode 1: Release Date, Time, First Task, 10 Captains and Shocking First Elimination

A brand-new reality show is set to shake up Indian television as The 50 makes its explosive debut. With an unpredictable format, a massive celebrity lineup, and no fixed rules, the show promises chaos, strategy, and power struggles from the very first episode. Episode 1 is expected to redefine how reality shows begin, featuring immediate tasks, the reveal of 10 captains, and a shocking elimination on day one.
The 50 Episode 1 Release Date and Time in India
The 50 will officially premiere on February 1, 2026.
The 50 Episode 1 OTT and TV Schedule
OTT Platform:JioHotstar
OTT Release Time: 9:00 PM IST
TV Channel: Colours TV
TV Telecast Time: 10:30 PM IST
Digital viewers will get early access to JioHotstar before the television broadcast later the same night.
What Is The 50 Reality Show About?
Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 brings together 50 celebrity contestants inside a grand palace-like mansion located in Madh Island, Mumbai. Unlike traditional reality shows, contestants are not given time to settle in or form bonds comfortably.
From the moment they enter the house, players are thrown into a high-pressure environment where strategy, alliances, mental agility, and adaptability determine survival. The show is designed to be unpredictable, with changing power dynamics and surprise twists that keep both contestants and viewers guessing.
The 50 Episode 1 Setting and Game Master Twist
The show is set inside a massive “mahal,” designed to amplify both luxury and tension. A mysterious Game Master, symbolised by the Lion, controls the house through sudden announcements and power shifts.
In Episode 1 itself, contestants are informed that only 10 out of 50 participants will earn the right to become Captains, instantly dividing the house into positions of power and vulnerability.
There are no lengthy introductions or welcome rituals. Contestants are pushed directly into gameplay, forcing them to assess alliances, rivalries, and insecurities within hours of entering the house.
The 50 Episode 1 First Task Details
Early glimpses suggest that the opening task is designed to test instincts, leadership, and trust rather than physical strength alone. Behind-the-scenes visuals hint at intense strategy discussions, secret alliances, and speculation around the Lion’s true authority.
A heated confrontation between reality show veteran Sidharth Bhardwaj and television actor Karan Patel is also expected to feature in Episode 1, indicating that conflicts will erupt immediately.
The 50 Episode 1: First 10 Captains Revealed
According to reports, the following 10 celebrities became Captains on the very first day:
Shrutika Arjun
Urvashi Dholakia
Rachit Rojha
Monalisa
Nikki Tamboli
Prince Narula
Mr Faisu
Karan Patel
Rajat Dalal
Krishna Shroff
The announcement of captains early in the game significantly alters the power structure inside the house, setting the stage for dominance battles and strategic gameplay.
The 50 Episode 1 First Elimination Shock
One of the biggest surprises of Episode 1 is the first elimination happening on day one itself. The unexpected eviction makes it clear that no contestant is safe, even before unpacking their bags.
This bold move establishes the show’s core theme—uncertainty and survival—right from the premiere episode.
The 50 Reality Show Confirmed Contestants List
Here is the complete list of all 50 confirmed contestants:
Karan Patel, Mr Faisu (Faizal Shaikh), Divya Agarwal, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh, Shiny Doshi, Dushyant Kukreja, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Shiv Thakare, Neelam Giri, Chahat Pandey, Hamid Barkzi, Dimple Singh, Maxtern, Sumaire Shaikh, Lovekesh Kataria, Siwet Tomar, Nehal Chudasama, Krishna Shroff, Sapna Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel, Vanshaj Singh, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, Bebika Dhurve, Rajat Dalal, Janhvi Killekar, Yung Sammy, Adnaan Shaikh, Lakshay Kaushik, Archit Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Natalia Janoszek, Khanzaadi, Faiz Baloch, Rachit Rojha, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Aarya Jadhao, Saurabh Ghadge, Manisha Rani, Arushi Chawla, Ridhima Pandit, Shrutika Arjun, Tejaswi Madivada, Bhavya Singh, and Arbaz Patel.
The 50 Reality Show Hosts and Prize Money
The show is hosted by Farah Khan, whose humour, wit, and sharp observations add a lively edge to the high-stakes competition.
Prize Details:
Winner’s Prize Money: ₹50 lakh
Why The 50 Episode 1 Is a Must-Watch Premiere
With no fixed format, an immediate power struggle, early captaincy, and a surprise elimination, The 50 Episode 1 promises one of the most intense reality show launches in recent years. The combination of celebrity contestants, strategic gameplay, and constant unpredictability positions the show as a strong addition to India’s non-fiction television lineup.
The 50 premieres on February 1, 2026, streaming first on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airing on Colours TV at 10:30 PM.
