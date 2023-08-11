The Best Romantic Movies on Netflix Right Now

Best Romantic Movies on Netflix: Looking for love stories to warm your heart? We've rounded up the top romance movies currently streaming on Netflix. From charming rom-com to touching dramas and even a little bit of spice, there's something for everyone. With a mix of fresh originals and beloved classics, get ready for heartwarming meet-cutes, grand gestures of affection, and all those classic romance moments.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes | Director: David Dobkin

Laugh and swoon unexpectedly with "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." Rachel McAdams shines alongside Will Ferrell in this quirky Netflix Original. Join Icelandic singers dreaming of winning a music contest, and be surprised by catchy songs and heartfelt moments.

The Perfect Find (2023)

Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Romance | Director: Numa Perrier

Experience love after heartbreak in "The Perfect Find." Gabrielle Union's journey to rebuild her life introduces her to a younger man, making her question what truly matters. A delightful romantic comedy that explores career, love, and new beginnings.

Wedding Season (2022)

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes | Director: Tom Dey

Laugh along with "Wedding Season" as Asha navigates her mother's attempts to find her a husband. A hilarious plan unfolds as she enlists an unexpected accomplice, leading to heartwarming surprises and a fresh perspective on love.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)

Duration: 1 hour 36 minutes | Director: Steven Tsuchida

Embark on a global journey of the heart in "A Tourist’s Guide to Love." Follow Amanda as she discovers romance in the most unexpected places. With charming performances and a captivating story, this movie is a delightful exploration of second chances.

Faraway (2023)

Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes | Director: Vanessa Jopp

Join Zeynep on a journey of self-discovery in "Faraway." A hidden inheritance sparks a life-changing adventure, leading to a picturesque Croatian island. Witness Zeynep's transformation and rediscovery of life's joys in this beautiful romance.

Your Place or Mine (2023)

Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes | Director: Aline Brosh McKenna

Rediscover love and friendship in "Your Place or Mine." Long-distance friends trade places, bringing laughter and unexpected connections. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's chemistry lights up the screen in this heartwarming romantic comedy.

Good on Paper (2021)

Duration: 1 hour 32 minutes | Director: Kimmy Gatewood

Find humor in heartbreak with "Good on Paper." A hilarious twist on a real-life story, this film explores the unconventional side of romance. Iliza Shlesinger's comedic talent shines as she navigates love's unexpected turns.

Grease (1978)

Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes | Director: Randal Kleiser

Step back in time to the iconic love story of Danny and Sandy in "Grease." Fall in love with the music, the dance, and the timeless tale of summer romance. Join in the fun as they navigate the challenges of social differences.

The DUFF (2015)

Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes | Director: Ari Sandel

Unveil the power of self-discovery and true friendship in "The DUFF." Follow Bianca as she defies stereotypes and learns that appearances aren't everything. A heartwarming teen movie that reminds us to embrace our individuality.

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Duration: 2 hours 5 minutes | Director: Olivia Newman

Delve into mystery and romance in "Where the Crawdads Sing." Witness a girl's journey from solitude to love amidst a murder investigation. With captivating scenery and a compelling story, this movie offers more than just romance.

Holidate (2020)

Duration: 1 hour 44 minutes | Director: John Whitesell

Celebrate love and the holiday season with "Holidate." Enjoy a delightful romantic comedy that breaks free from societal pressures. Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's chemistry brings to life a heartwarming story of unexpected attraction.

Look Both Ways (2022)

Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes | Director: Wanuri Kahiu

Experience the power of one decision in "Look Both Ways." Follow Natalie's journey as she faces uncertainty and love's many facets. This charming film captures the essence of choices and romance in a refreshing way.

Persuasion (2022)

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes | Director: Carrie Cracknell

Travel back in time to a classic romance in "Persuasion." Join Anne Elliot as she embraces a second chance at love. With stunning visuals and a brilliant cast, this film delivers a heartfelt story of love and longing.

Love & Gelato (2022)

Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes | Director: Brandon Camp

Escape to Italy with "Love & Gelato." Immerse yourself in a lighthearted romantic journey filled with sweet moments. Based on a bestselling novel, this film brings the magic of Italy to life in a delightful way.

A Whisker Away (2020)

Duration: 1 hour 44 minutes | Directors: Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama

Embrace the unexpected in "A Whisker Away." Follow Miyo's journey as she navigates love and self-discovery, even if it means becoming a cat. This charming anime film blends whimsy and heartwarming themes.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes | Director: Susan Johnson

Rediscover the magic of young love in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." Join Lara Jean's charming journey of secret letters and unexpected romance. This delightful adaptation captures the essence of youthful affection.

Set It Up (2018)

Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes | Director: Claire Scanlon

Laugh and fall in love with "Set It Up." Experience the fun and chaos that ensue when two assistants try to set up their demanding bosses. This charming romantic comedy explores the fine line between love and work.

Let It Snow (2019)

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes | Director: Luke Snellin

Get swept away in a snow-filled love story with "Let It Snow." Follow a group of friends as they navigate romance, friendship, and unexpected connections on a magical Christmas Eve. A heartwarming tale perfect for the holiday season.

Alex Strangelove (2018)

Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes | Director: Craig Johnson

Embark on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance with "Alex Strangelove." Join Alex as he navigates his feelings and questions about his sexuality. This heartfelt comedy explores the complexities of identity and love.

Someone Great (2019)

Duration: 1 hour 32 minutes | Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Experience a night of wild adventure and heartache in "Someone Great." Follow a young woman's journey of self-discovery after a breakup, surrounded by her best friends. This comedy-drama captures the essence of friendship, love, and finding oneself in the midst of life's challenges.