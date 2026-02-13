The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Episode 9 OTT Release: Date, Time, Guests and How to Watch the Valentine’s Special

The Valentine’s Day weekend is set to get a dose of laughter and romance as The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with a special episode. Season 4 Episode 9 will feature the cast and crew of the upcoming romantic drama O'Romeo, making it one of the most anticipated
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Episode 9 OTT Release Date and Time
Season 4 Episode 9 of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream on February 15, 2026, at 8 PM IST.
The episode will be available exclusively on Netflix. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the Valentine’s Day special online.
The timing aligns perfectly with the theatrical release of O'Romeo, which hits cinemas on February 13, 2026. The episode serves as a major promotional event ahead of the film’s release weekend.
Celebrity Guests in Season 4 Episode 9
The special episode will welcome:
Shahid Kapoor
Triptii Dimri
Avinash Tiwary
Vishal Bhardwaj
Farida Jalal
The lead trio—Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary—will be promoting their romantic drama, while director Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran actor Farida Jalal add further depth to the conversation.
This marks Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.
What to Expect from the Valentine’s Day Special Episode
The recently released teaser hints at a lively mix of humour, romance and candid conversations. Host Kapil Sharma* is seen teasing Shahid Kapoor about receiving direct messages from women despite being married, sparking playful banter.
The episode will also feature comic performances from:
Kiku Sharda
Sunil Grover
Krushna Abhishek
Suganda Mishra
In addition to comedy sketches, the cast of O'Romeo is expected to discuss themes of love, betrayal and obsession explored in the film. The story reportedly draws inspiration from author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Viewers can also expect conversations about old-school romance, handwritten love letters and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the making of the film.
Why This Episode Is a Must-Watch
With a strong celebrity lineup, Valentine’s Day timing and Kapil Sharma’s signature humour, Episode 9 promises a balanced mix of entertainment and promotion. The appearance of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj together has already generated excitement among fans.
For Netflix subscribers, Saturday evening plans are sorted with a romantic and laughter-filled special that blends film promotion with classic talk show fun.
