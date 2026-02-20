The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Thriller Series Online

The gripping mystery drama The Last Thing He Told Me is returning with its second season, continuing the suspense-filled journey of Hannah Hall and her family. After the dramatic revelations in Season 1, the new chapter promises deeper secrets, emotional confrontations, and long-awaited answers.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, plot details, episode schedule, and global release timings.
The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Release Date and Streaming Platform
Season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me premieres on February 20, 2026.
The thriller series will stream on:
New episodes will be released weekly every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for April 10, 2026.
Global Release Time for The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2
The series will be available globally on February 20, with region-specific release times as follows:
United States (PT): 6:00 PM (Thursday)
United States (ET): 9:00 PM (Thursday)
Canada (ET): 9:00 PM (Thursday)
Brazil (Brasília Time): 11:00 PM (Thursday)
United Kingdom (GMT): 2:00 AM (Friday)
Central Europe (CET): 3:00 AM (Friday)
South Africa (SAST): 4:00 AM (Friday)
UAE (GST): 6:00 AM (Friday)
India (IST): 7:30 AM (Friday)
The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Episode Schedule
Season 2 consists of 8 episodes, releasing weekly:
Episode 1 – Cape Cod (February 20)
Episode 2 – Safe (February 27)
Episode 3 – Reunion (March 6)
Episode 4 – Ghosts (March 13)
Episode 5 – First-Date Material (March 20)
Episode 6 – The Prosecutor (March 27)
Episode 7 – Isia Moriendo Renascor (April 3)
Episode 8 – Souvenir d’enfants (April 10)
The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Cast: Returning and New Faces
The second season brings back its central cast while expanding the narrative with additional characters.
Main Cast
Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall
Angourie Rice as Bailey Michaels / Kristin
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels / Ethan Young
Aisha Tyler as Jules Nichols
Augusto Aguilera as Grady Bradford
David Morse as Nicholas Bell
Rita Wilson as Hannah’s mother
Judy Greer as Quinn Favreau
John Noble as the Campano patriarch
Supporting Cast
Luke Kirby
Michael Hyatt
Nick Hargrove
John Harlan Kim as Bobby Park
Geoff Stults as Jake Davis
Josh Hamilton as Charlie Smith
The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Plot: What Happens After Owen Returns?
Season 2 picks up five years after Owen’s disappearance, which formed the core mystery of Season 1. The first season followed Hannah Hall as she built an unexpected bond with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey while searching for the truth behind her husband’s sudden disappearance.
The new season begins after Owen resurfaces, forcing Hannah and Bailey to confront the consequences of his past. It explores Owen’s hidden identity as Ethan Young and his role as a witness against a powerful crime family.
The storyline also draws inspiration from the sequel novel The First Time He Saw Me, expanding on Owen’s family history and the dangers still looming over the trio. With Bailey previously living under a changed identity, the series delves into what their future looks like now that the truth is out.
Themes of trust, identity, loyalty, and survival remain central as the narrative intensifies in this next chapter.
Why The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Is a Must-Watch Thriller in 2026
With its layered storytelling, strong performances, and emotionally charged suspense, The Last Thing He Told Me continues to stand out among psychological thrillers. Season 2 promises deeper character arcs, unresolved tensions, and high-stakes drama that builds on the emotional foundation of the first season.
As the story unfolds weekly through April 2026, viewers can expect twists that redefine relationships and challenge the fragile stability Hannah and Bailey fought hard to build.
For fans of character-driven thrillers, Season 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the year.
