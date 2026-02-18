Our Universe Episodes 5–6 OTT Release in India: Date, Time, Streaming Platforms and Plot Preview

The South Korean television drama Our Universe continues to captivate international audiences with its heart-warming narrative, family dynamics and romantic tensions. Following the success of the initial episodes, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Episodes 5 and 6. This article provides a clear guide to the Our Universe OTT release date and time in India, where to watch the upcoming episodes online, and what viewers can expect from the storyline.
Our Universe Episodes 5–6 OTT Release Date India
The K-drama Our Universe first premiered on February 4, 2026, on South Korean network tvN, airing twice weekly on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
Episode 5 OTT release date: February 18, 2026 (Wednesday)
Episode 6 OTT release date: February 19, 2026 (Thursday)
Both episodes are scheduled to follow the Korean broadcast, arriving online for international viewers on the same dates.
Release Time in India for Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6
Our Universe airs in South Korea at 10:40 pm KST (Korean Standard Time). For viewers in India, this typically translates to an early evening or late-evening release, most commonly around 7:00 pm IST, subject to platform release schedules and regional time-zone conversion.
Where to Watch Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6 Online
International fans, including viewers in India, can stream Our Universe Episodes 5 and 6 through the following OTT platforms:
Rakuten Viki: Generally offers subtitled versions for global audiences.
HBO Max Asia: Available in selected regions with subtitles for international viewers.
Both platforms have been carrying the series shortly after its original broadcast on tvN, making it accessible for overseas fans.
What to Expect in Our Universe Episodes 5–6: Storyline and Plot Developments
As the series progresses, Our Universe focuses on the life of young Woo-ju, a child whose daily experiences bring both humour and emotional depth to the story. Episodes 5 and 6 build on established character dynamics, while introducing new twists that deepen relationships and heighten tension.
Sudden Twist: Park Yoon-seong Appears as Hyun-jin’s Landlord
A major surprise unfolds in the upcoming episodes when Park Yoon-seong, portrayed by Park Seo-ham, arrives unexpectedly at Woo Hyun-jin’s home. His sudden appearance reveals that he is not only her former senior but also her landlord, introducing an awkward dynamic that disrupts the existing household balance.
This revelation complicates the already delicate living situation shared by Hyun-jin (played by Roh Jeong-eui) and her co-parenting partner Seon Tae-hyung (played by Bae In-hyuk), as their unconventional family arrangement risks being exposed.
Emerging Tension and Jealousy
Seon Tae-hyung begins to experience frustration and jealousy when Hyun-jin tries to conceal both him and little Woo-ju from Yoon-seong. This development hints at a possible love triangle, adding emotional complexity to their relationships.
The combination of romantic tension, humorous awkwardness and everyday challenges continues to define Our Universe, making Episodes 5 and 6 promising entries in the series.
Why Fans Are Excited About the Upcoming Episodes
Our Universe has quickly gained a strong following due to its blend of light-hearted moments, sincere portrayals of family life and evolving character relationships. The story’s focus on Woo-ju’s journey and the adults who care for him delivers emotional resonance beyond typical romantic plots, earning praise from viewers who appreciate both heart and depth in storytelling.
Episodes 5 and 6 are expected to advance key relationships, introduce surprising twists and further develop the themes of co-parenting, connection and personal growth.
With its growing international fanbase, Our Universe returns with Episodes 5 and 6 on February 18 and 19, 2026. Indian viewers can anticipate early evening or late evening OTT releases, accessible via Rakuten Viki and HBO Max Asia. As unexpected developments unfold in the household dynamic, fans can look forward to both tension and heartfelt moments that deepen the drama’s emotional core.
Whether you’re invested in the romantic developments, family charm, or the nuanced performances of the cast, the upcoming episodes promise to continue Our Universe’s blend of warmth, humour and captivating storytelling.
Also Read:
‘Our Universe’ K-Drama OTT Release Update: Streaming Details, Episode Schedule and Full Cast Line-Up
Heated Rivalry OTT Release Date in India: When and Where to Watch Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams’ Hockey Romance Series
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Release Date in India: When and Where to Watch on Netflix
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 Release Date, India Time, Streaming Details, and Story Expectations