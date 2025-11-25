The Manipulated Episodes 9 & 10 OTT Release Date, India Streaming Time, and Full Platform Guide

Korean thriller The Manipulated is entering a decisive stage as episodes 9 and 10 prepare to drop this week. With tensions rising, new truths surfacing, and the conflict between Tae-jung and Yo-han reaching a breaking point, viewers are eager for the next major twist. Here is a complete breakdown of The Manipulated episodes 9 and 10 OTT release date, India timings, where to watch, and what to expect from the upcoming chapters.
OTT Release Date for The Manipulated Episodes 9 & 10
Episodes 9 and 10 of The Manipulated will release on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The series follows a weekly double-episode format, with new instalments premiering every Wednesday.
Release Schedule Overview
|Episode
|OTT Release Date
|Day
|Episode 9
|November 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|Episode 10
|November 26, 2025
|Wednesday
Where to Watch The Manipulated Online
The streaming availability of The Manipulated varies across regions:
India: Available on Disney+ Hotstar. Some regions may temporarily find episodes on Dailymotion, but Disney+ Hotstar is the official platform.
United States: Streaming on Hulu.
United Kingdom: Available on Disney+, under the Hulu on Disney+ hub.
Canada & Europe: Streaming via Disney+.
South Korea & Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand): Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Manipulated Episodes 9 & 10 Release Time (Global)
The release time differs by region due to simultaneous global streaming.
8:00 am GMT
3:00 am ET (USA)
1:30 pm IST (India)
10:00 pm KST (South Korea)
Subtitles are generally added immediately upon release on Disney platforms.
What To Expect in Episodes 9 and 10
With only a few episodes left before the finale, the stakes in The Manipulated are higher than ever. The series has so far explored themes of revenge, corruption, and psychological warfare, centred around Tae-jung, who was framed for a violent crime he did not commit.
Rising Tensions and New Revelations
Previews suggest Tae-jung will uncover new evidence that brings him closer to understanding Yo-han’s long-hidden motives. The psychological battle between the two intensifies as both move their next strategic pieces.
Eun-bi’s Growing Significance
Eun-bi may play a more crucial role in these episodes. Her involvement could deepen as she supports Tae-jung and potentially becomes entangled in the dangerous web of manipulation and secrets.
Supporting Characters Step Forward
Allies and secondary characters may gain more screen time as shifting loyalties and hidden motives begin to surface. Viewers should expect unexpected betrayals, emotional confrontations, and revelations that push the narrative sharply toward the climax.
How Many Episodes Will The Manipulated Have?
The first season of The Manipulated consists of 12 episodes. With two episodes released every Wednesday, episodes 9 and 10 mark the penultimate weekly drop. Only two more episodes will remain after this week.
About The Manipulated
Starring Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Jong-soo, and Jo Yoon-su, the series follows Tae-jung, a soft-spoken man whose life is destroyed after being wrongfully imprisoned. Inside prison, he discovers that a mysterious figure, Yo-han, orchestrated the entire setup. Determined to reclaim his life, Tae-jung plots a dangerous path to expose the truth.
The drama has been praised for its performances, suspenseful narrative, and tightly woven plot.
With the story approaching its peak, The Manipulated episodes 9 and 10 promise riveting twists and a deeper look into the mastermind pulling the strings. Fans can mark their calendars for November 26, 2025, and tune in at 1:30 pm IST in India via Disney+ Hotstar.
