Top Movies and Web Shows to Watch on Netflix: A Perfect Binge-Watching Guide

The Alienist

Embark on an exhilarating journey with "The Alienist," a hit web series now streaming on Netflix with Hindi dubbing. The title itself hints at the expertise of the central characters who delve into the intricacies of the human mind. Audiences are enthralled by the suspenseful plot twists, centered around the brilliant criminal psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and John Moore, a newspaper illustrator. Together with the tenacious Miss Sara Howard, these psychologists navigate the gritty underworld of late 19th-century New York City, confronting dangerous gangsters and elusive serial killers. Join them on their quest for justice and unravel the mysteries lurking within the depths of the human psyche.

Mindhunter

A captivating fusion of crime, thriller, and drama, "Mindhunter" follows the relentless efforts of FBI agents as they unravel complex cases and apprehend dangerous criminals. The two dynamic protagonists delve deep into the minds of serial killers, striving to comprehend their twisted psychology. With gripping suspense, the show chronicles the emergence of criminal profiling, exploring its origins and evolution during the 1970s, and its advancements in modern times. Both seasons revolve around criminal psychology and boast an exceptional ensemble cast.

Criminal UK

Reminiscent of the classic dynamic between Tom and Jerry, "Criminal UK" offers a realistic crime thriller with strong detective fiction elements, most grippingly depicted during police interviews. These conversations between detectives and suspects reveal captivating strategies and mastermind plans driving the plot forward. David Tennant's character, a doctor accused of a crime, holds all the secrets, maintaining suspense until the very end and creating an air of tension throughout the series.

Altered Carbon

Based on Richard K. Morgan's novel of the same name, "Altered Carbon" explores a futuristic world of advanced technology, digital evolution, and cyberpunk themes. The central character, a prisoner accused of murder, is given a chance at freedom by solving the case. The series delves into the concept of preserving the memories of the deceased by transferring their mind data to a live body. One of the most suspenseful moments occurs when the prisoner is sent back to the moment of the murder, prompting him to solve the case to secure his release.

Happy

"Happy" presents a unique blend of dark humor, combining elements of comedy, drama, crime, and action. The story follows three main characters: a bad Santa, a young girl, and a reformed cop turned painkiller addict. While the bad Santa initially kidnaps the girl, the unlikely hero emerges as the killer-turned-savior, showcasing unexpected twists and humor as he saves the day.

Stranger Things

"Stranger Things" masterfully weaves together horror, fantasy, and supernatural drama, making each season an enthralling experience. The narrative kicks off with the sudden disappearance of a young boy, triggering a frantic search by his family and investigators. However, the mystery deepens as clues lead to a terrifying location, unveiling a world of monsters, paranormal phenomena, and enigmatic places that keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eager for more.

Who Killed Sara?

Drawing inspiration from Mexican mystery-thriller traditions, "Who Killed Sara?" centers on the enigmatic death of a sister and the aftermath of her killer's actions. The central mystery driving the narrative is the question, "Who Killed Sara?" Wrongfully accused and imprisoned, the ex-convict seeks to uncover the truth, ultimately proving his innocence and unraveling a web of intrigue.

Under the Shadow

Step into the chilling world of "Under the Shadow" – a haunting tale by Babak Anvari that blurs the lines between supernatural terror and real-world horrors. Set against the backdrop of 1980s Tehran during The War of the Cities, the film follows Shideh, a medical student barred from her studies due to her political involvement. Amid escalating conflict, an evil genie's presence adds a sinister twist. Narges Rashidi's powerful performance and Anvari's impeccable filmmaking create a suffocating atmosphere, while the story's supernatural scares take a backseat to the unsettling reality. Don't miss this gripping experience.

Cam

In "Cam," directed by Daniel Goldhaber, viewers are introduced to the eerie world of adult webcam performances. When a performer discovers her sinister doppelgänger has taken over her online identity, the film dives into the realm of sex work with a thoughtful perspective. Madeline Brewer's captivating performance takes center stage as she navigates fractured identities. While the ending may stumble slightly, "Cam" offers provocative insights and unsettling moments that will keep you hooked.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Jessie Buckley shines in Charlie Kaufman's psychological thriller "I'm Thinking of Ending Things." Adapted from a novel of the same name, the film follows a young couple on a perplexing road trip. While its intellectual depth might be a touch overwhelming, the movie's intriguing puzzle-like nature makes it well worth the watch.

Gerald's Game

Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King's "Gerald's Game" features Carla Gugino in a role that defines her career. When a woman finds herself handcuffed to a bed in the wilderness after her husband's death, psychological terror takes the spotlight. The film offers gripping, high-concept tension and a memorable performance by Gugino.

His House

"His House," directed by Remi Weekes, brings South Sudanese refugees to the forefront as they grapple with life in a small European town. This supernatural horror captivates through dramatic storytelling rather than jump scares, with Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu delivering striking performances.

The Rental

Airbnbs take a terrifying turn in "The Rental." As friends rent a coastal Oregon house, suspicions arise that they're being watched. Starring Allison Brie, Dan Stevens, and Jeremy Allen White, the film taps into the unease of modern technology and secrecy.

Unfriended

"Unfriended" innovatively employs screen-based storytelling, centering on teens haunted by a vengeful spirit during a Skype chat. The film's combination of trashiness and frightfulness led to substantial success, setting the stage for subsequent similar films like "Searching" and "Host."

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

"El Camino" seamlessly continues the legacy of "Breaking Bad" as Aaron Paul reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman. This Netflix original exudes suspense, darkness, and an enthralling performance by Paul, delivering a gratifying continuation that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

Apostle

Directed by Gareth Evans, "Apostle" seamlessly blends horror and action with a chilling buildup. Dan Stevens takes the lead as a man infiltrating a remote cult, leading to spine-tingling violence and gore in the climactic final act.

Creep (2014) and Creep 2 (2017)

Patrick Brice's found-footage thriller "Creep" and its sequel follow a videographer's unsettling encounters with an eccentric client. Mark Duplass's portrayal infuses psychological intrigue, and the franchise continues to deliver suspenseful storytelling that keeps audiences hooked.

Nocturnal Animals

Tom Ford's "Nocturnal Animals" delves into the depths of a failed relationship through parallel storylines. The film features intense performances from Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Michael Shannon in this visually stunning masterpiece.

The Irregulars

In bustling London, a close-knit group of friends' lives take an unexpected turn when they witness a peculiar and deeply superstitious phenomenon against the backdrop of Victorian streets. Fueled by curiosity, the young group embarks on an investigation into the enigmatic occurrence, resulting in a riveting blend of drama and mystery. Drawing inspiration from Sherlock Holmes, the teenagers employ the iconic detective's strategies to untangle the intricate web of clues. Armed with ample evidence, the team successfully solves the supernatural crime, restoring order to the once-chaotic streets of London.

The Innocent (El Inocente)

Harlan Coben's acclaimed novel, "The Innocent" (El Inocente), captivated readers worldwide and inspired a thrilling television adaptation. Set in the heart of Spanish mystery and crime, the series offers an edge-of-the-seat experience that will leave audiences craving more. Mario Casas, after serving a lengthy prison sentence for accidental manslaughter, returns to his wife and attempts to begin anew. However, they are soon entangled in another harrowing ordeal, as forces beyond their control conspire to throw Mario back into the danger he thought he had left behind.

Into the Badlands

Inspired by its American television predecessor, "Into the Badlands" bursts forth with heart-pounding action and adrenaline-pumping fight sequences. The landscape is dominated by warriors and martial arts experts, infusing the proceedings with an intense edge. Within this thrilling milieu, a young boy and a seasoned warrior forge an alliance to reclaim their land from ruthless oppressors. Their chance encounter sets them on a path where their unique supernatural abilities may just be the key to restoring peace to their tumultuous world.

Money Heist

Born from the adaptation of a Spanish crime drama, "Money Heist" boasts a fascinating plot that centers around a professor's ingenious plan. The story follows a carefully assembled team of eight individuals tasked with executing an elaborate heist within Spain's royal mint. Their ultimate goal: to escape with a colossal fortune. The enigmatic personality of the professor adds an extra layer of intrigue, as he employs strategic brilliance to orchestrate the robbery and even enlists the help of the police to execute his audacious plan.

Lucifer

Each season of "Lucifer" is a rollercoaster of unexpected twists and turns. The narrative orbits around an angel named Morning Star, who descends from heaven to Earth with the intention of effecting change and addressing various human issues. To achieve this, she opens a popular nightclub in Los Angeles named LUX, where she delves into people's deepest secrets. One fateful night, she crosses paths with a detective at her club, and their friendship evolves as they become entangled in drug deals and murder investigations. "Lucifer" is a captivating blend of mystery, fantasy, comedy, drama, and crime, all set against the backdrop of a bustling city.

Chopsticks

"Chopsticks," a light-hearted Hindi movie directed by Sachin Yardi, offers a comedic tale with a runtime of 100 minutes. The film is under the comedy genre and features Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar, and Vijay Raaz in its main cast. The story introduces Artist (Abhay Deol), a skilled con man in Mumbai's underworld, and Nirma (Mithila Palkar), an introverted and under-confident girl. Their paths collide when Nirma's car is stolen, prompting her to seek Artist's help in retrieving it. As their journey unfolds, their contrasting personalities lead to unexpected connections and admiration.

Rajma Chawal

"Rajma Chawal," a comedy film directed by Leena Yadav, unfolds on Netflix with a runtime of 129 minutes. The movie stars Rishi Kapoor, Anirudh Tanwar, and Amyra Dastur in its lead roles. The story revolves around the relationship between a father and son after the matriarch's passing. Raj Mathur (Rishi Kapoor) and his son Kabir (Anirudh Tanwar) return to their ancestral home, sparking conflict and eventually uncovering heartwarming revelations. "Rajma Chawal" delves into themes of family dynamics, love, and connections.

Lust Stories

"Lust Stories," an anthology film on Netflix, presents four distinct stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar. The film holds a runtime of 120 minutes and falls within the comedy and anthology genres. The movie's ensemble cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Radhika Apte. "Lust Stories" delves into themes of love, lust, loss, and taboo relationships, providing a diverse and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Soni

"Soni," a Hindi crime and drama film directed by Ivan Ayr, is available for streaming on Netflix. With a runtime of 97 minutes, the movie stars Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra, and Mohinder Gujral in its main roles. "Soni" has been well-received, with a 7.1 rating on IMDb and an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film revolves around the life of a young policewoman in Delhi, Soni, and her superintendent, Kalpana. Together, they tackle the growing crisis of violent crimes against women in the city, portraying their challenges, partnership, and personal struggles.

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Mike Flanagan's "Ouija: Origin of Evil" surpasses its predecessor with a gripping supernatural thriller. Focused on a widow's struggles with a malevolent spirit attached to her daughter, the film delivers a vastly improved experience from its forerunner.

Berlin Syndrome

Cate Shortland's psychological drama "Berlin Syndrome" delves deep into themes of captivity and the intricate inner worlds of its characters. Teresa Palmer's compelling performance alongside Max Riemelt creates a haunting dynamic, earning Palmer deserved recognition in Hollywood.

Guilty

"Guilty," a Netflix original Hindi movie directed by Ruchi Narain, boasts a runtime of 119 minutes. Falling within the drama genre, the film features Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Gurfateh Pirzada in the main roles. "Guilty" has a 5.4 rating on IMDb and a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie centers on a tight-knit group of college friends whose lives are disrupted when one of them is accused of raping a mutual acquaintance. "Guilty" delves into the complexities of belief, truth, and the role of social media in modern relationships, offering a thought-provoking exploration of contemporary issues.

Music Teacher

"Music Teacher," a drama film available on Netflix, comes under the direction of Sarthak Dasgupta. With a runtime of 101 minutes and a TV-14 rating, the movie features Manav Kaul, Amrita Bagchi, and Divya Dutta in its main cast. "Music Teacher" holds a 6.2 rating on IMDb and offers a glimpse into the life of an emotionally troubled music teacher. Confronted with his bitterness toward a former student and lover, now a renowned celebrity singer, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The film delves into themes of nostalgia, regret, and the chance for second chances.

Bulbul

"Bulbul," a period drama and thriller directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan, is available on Netflix. With a runtime of 94 minutes and a TV-MA rating, the movie features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, and Rahul Bose in its main roles. "Bulbul" holds a 6.5 rating on IMDb and an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Set in the past, the film follows the journey of Bulbul, a young woman seeking revenge after facing injustice and violence. Combining supernatural elements with a feminist perspective, "Bulbul" offers a unique and engaging cinematic experience.

Ankahi Kahaniya

"Ankahi Kahaniya" is a drama anthology available on Netflix. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, the film features interconnected stories set against the backdrop of a bustling city. The movie has a TV-14 rating and a runtime of 110 minutes. The main cast includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale. "Ankahi Kahaniya" delves into themes of love, longing, connection, and loss through its interwoven characters, offering a unique and diverse perspective on human relationships.

Torbaaz

"Torbaaz," a gripping thriller, shines a light on the harsh realities of war-torn Afghanistan. Amid a refugee camp, the film centers on a former army doctor (Sanjay Dutt) who discovers a unique way to bring hope to the lives of local children by teaching them cricket. Against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts and the disturbing training of children as suicide bombers, the movie explores the resilience of the human spirit and the concept of martyrdom in times of war. Featuring a stellar cast including Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev, "Torbaaz" offers a poignant reflection on the impact of war on innocent lives.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

"Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai" takes viewers on a dramatic journey into the life of Sarita Pillai (Saiyami Kher), a bank employee who stumbles upon an unexpected source of income when bundles of cash start flowing out of her choked kitchen sink. As she replaces the mysterious money with legitimate currency, her life takes an unforeseen turn. The film is a thought-provoking exploration of societal pressures, individual aspirations, and the moral dilemmas that arise when confronted with an extraordinary situation. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film weaves a tale of intrigue and self-discovery.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy

"Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy," a poignant drama, delves into the complexities of familial relationships. The story revolves around three generations of women within a dysfunctional family. Kajol plays a self-made single mother grappling with her strained relationship with her own mother (Tanvi Azmi) and the challenges she faces with her daughter (Mithila Palkar). Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film showcases the intricacies of mother-daughter bonds, emotional scars, and the power of forgiveness. With a strong cast and compelling storytelling, "Tribhanga" offers a moving exploration of human emotions.

Pagglait

"Pagglait," a heartwarming comedy, follows a young woman from rural Rajasthan as she discovers her passion for skateboarding. The film portrays her journey of breaking free from constraints to pursue her dreams, against the backdrop of societal norms. The narrative touches on themes of empowerment, societal expectations, and personal growth. Directed by Manjari Makijany, "Skater Girl" highlights the transformative power of pursuing one's passions and challenging traditional boundaries.

Ajeeb Daastaans

"Ajeeb Daastaans" presents a captivating anthology of interconnected stories that delve into the complexities of human relationships. Produced by Karan Johar, the film explores themes of jealousy, entitlement, prejudices, and toxicity that often hide beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary lives. With an ensemble cast including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Armaan Ralhan, each story offers a unique perspective on the moral dilemmas individuals face when confronted with their desires and societal norms. Directed by a team of acclaimed directors, "Ajeeb Daastaans" is a compelling exploration of the human psyche.

Skater Girl

"Skater Girl" is an inspiring tale of courage and determination, following a young girl's journey from rural Rajasthan to discovering her passion for skateboarding. Against the backdrop of societal norms and expectations, the film portrays her struggle to break free from constraints and pursue her dreams. With the impressive performance of newcomer Rachel Sanchita Gupta, "Skater Girl" offers a heartwarming narrative that encourages empowerment and challenges traditional norms. Directed by Manjari Makijany, the film serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of following one's passions.