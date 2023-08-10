30+ best Hindi movies on Netflix

Chopsticks (2019)

"Chopsticks" is a light-hearted Hindi movie available on Netflix, directed by Sachin Yardi. It features a TV-MA rating and has a runtime of 100 minutes. The film falls under the comedy genre and has received mixed reviews, with a 6.5 rating on IMDb and a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The main cast includes Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar, and Vijay Raaz. Abhay Deol plays the role of Artist, a skilled con man in Mumbai's underbelly, while Mithila Palkar portrays Nirma, an introverted and under-confident girl. Their paths cross when Nirma's car is stolen, and she seeks Artist's help to retrieve it. As they embark on the journey to find the car, their contrasting personalities lead to unexpected admiration.

Rajma Chawal (2018)

"Rajma Chawal" is a comedy film directed by Leena Yadav, released on Netflix. With a TV-MA rating and a runtime of 129 minutes, the movie stars Rishi Kapoor, Anirudh Tanwar, and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. It holds a 5.7 rating on IMDb and a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The story revolves around the relationship between a father and son after the death of the matriarch in the family. Raj Mathur (Rishi Kapoor) and his son Kabir (Anirudh Tanwar) move back to their ancestral home, leading to conflict and eventually heartwarming revelations. The film explores themes of family dynamics, love, and connections.

Lust Stories (2018)

"Lust Stories" is an anthology film available on Netflix. It features four distinct stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar. The film has a TV-MA rating and a runtime of 120 minutes. It falls under the comedy and anthology genres and has a 6.4 rating on IMDb and a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The main cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Radhika Apte. "Lust Stories" explores themes of love, lust, loss, and taboo relationships through the lens of these four directors, providing a diverse and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Soni (2018)

"Soni" is a Hindi crime and drama film directed by Ivan Ayr, available on Netflix. The movie holds a TV-MA rating and has a runtime of 97 minutes. It stars Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra, and Mohinder Gujral in the main roles. "Soni" has received positive acclaim, with a 7.1 rating on IMDb and an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The story revolves around the life of a young policewoman in Delhi, Soni, and her superintendent, Kalpana. Together, they tackle the growing crisis of violent crimes against women in the city. The film portrays their challenges, partnership, and personal struggles, making it a compelling watch.

Guilty (2020)

"Guilty" is a Netflix original Hindi movie directed by Ruchi Narain. With a TV-MA rating and a runtime of 119 minutes, the film falls under the drama genre. It stars Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Gurfateh Pirzada in the main roles. "Guilty" has a 5.4 rating on IMDb and a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie centers on a tight-knit group of college friends whose lives are disrupted when one of them is accused of raping a common acquaintance. The story delves into the complexities of belief, truth, and the impact of social media on modern-day relationships.

Music Teacher (2019)

"Music Teacher" is a drama film available on Netflix, directed by Sarthak Dasgupta. It has a TV-14 rating and a runtime of 101 minutes. The movie stars Manav Kaul, Amrita Bagchi, and Divya Dutta in the main roles. "Music Teacher" holds a 6.2 rating on IMDb and doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes score. The film revolves around an emotionally troubled music teacher who has a chance to confront his bitterness toward an estranged student and lover, now a renowned celebrity singer. The movie explores themes of nostalgia, regret, and second chances.

Bulbul (2020)

"Bulbul" is a period drama, thriller, and fantasy film directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan, available on Netflix. The movie has a TV-MA rating and a runtime of 94 minutes. It stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, and Rahul Bose in the main roles. "Bulbul" has a 6.5 rating on IMDb and an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Set in the past, the film follows the journey of Bulbul, a young woman who seeks revenge after facing injustice and violence. With supernatural elements and a feminist perspective, "Bulbul" offers a unique and engaging cinematic experience.

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021)

"Ankahi Kahaniya" is a drama anthology available on Netflix. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, the film features different segments that interconnect in a bustling city. It has a TV-14 rating and a runtime of 110 minutes. The main cast includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale. "Ankahi Kahaniya" has a 5.5 rating on IMDb and a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie explores the complexities of love, longing, connection, and loss through the intertwined stories of its characters.

Torbaaz (2020)

"Torbaaz" is a gripping thriller that sheds light on the harsh reality of war-torn Afghanistan. Amid a refugee camp, the film centers on a former army doctor (Sanjay Dutt) who finds a unique way to bring hope to the lives of local children by teaching them cricket. Set against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts and the haunting training of children as suicide bombers, the movie explores the resilience of the human spirit and the concept of martyrdom in times of war. With a stellar cast including Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev, "Torbaaz" serves as a poignant reflection on the impact of war on innocent lives.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (2020)

"Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai" takes viewers on a dramatic journey into the life of Sarita Pillai (Saiyami Kher), a bank employee who stumbles upon an unexpected source of income when bundles of cash start flowing out of her choked kitchen sink. As she begins to replace the mysterious money with legitimate currency, her life takes a twist she never saw coming. The film is a thought-provoking exploration of societal pressures, individual aspirations, and the moral dilemmas that arise when faced with an extraordinary situation. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film weaves a tale of intrigue and self-discovery.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy (2021)

"Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy" is a poignant drama that delves into the complexities of familial relationships. The story revolves around three generations of women within a dysfunctional family. Kajol plays a self-made single mother grappling with her strained relationship with her own mother (Tanvi Azmi) and the challenges she faces with her daughter (Mithila Palkar). Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film showcases the intricacies of mother-daughter bonds, emotional scars, and the power of forgiveness. With a strong cast and compelling storytelling, "Tribhanga" offers a moving exploration of human emotions.

Pagglait (2021)

"Pagglait" is a heartwarming comedy that follows the journey of a young woman (Sanya Malhotra) who, after losing her husband in a tragic accident, embarks on a quest of self-discovery. As she navigates her way through grief and uncovers her husband's hidden secrets, the film touches upon themes of empowerment, societal expectations, and personal growth. The movie provides a candid glimpse into the dynamics of an orthodox Hindu family while delivering nuanced performances and thought-provoking moments. Directed by Umesh Bist, "Pagglait" is a refreshing take on life, loss, and the pursuit of happiness.

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)

"Ajeeb Daastaans" presents a captivating anthology of four interconnected stories that explore the complexities of human relationships. Produced by Karan Johar, the film delves into themes of jealousy, entitlement, prejudices, and toxicity that often lurk beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary lives. With a talented ensemble cast including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Armaan Ralhan, each story offers a unique perspective on the moral dilemmas individuals face when confronted with their own desires and societal norms. Directed by a team of acclaimed directors, "Ajeeb Daastaans" is a compelling exploration of the human psyche.

Skater Girl (2021)

"Skater Girl" is an inspiring tale of courage and determination that follows a young girl from rural Rajasthan as she discovers her passion for skateboarding. Against the backdrop of societal norms and expectations, the film portrays her journey of breaking free from constraints to pursue her dreams. The movie's heartwarming narrative is complemented by the impressive performance of newcomer Rachel Sanchita Gupta. Directed by Manjari Makijany, "Skater Girl" highlights the transformative power of pursuing one's passions and challenging traditional boundaries.

Haseen Dillruba (2021)

"Haseen Dillruba" is a rollercoaster romance-thriller that explores the complexities of love, desire, and deception. The film follows the story of a married couple (Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey) whose relationship takes a dark turn when the wife becomes entangled in the murder of her own husband. As secrets unravel and suspicions rise, the movie delves into the intricate web of emotions and motivations that drive human actions. While the film keeps audiences engaged with its twists and turns, some viewers may find the ending to be over-the-top. Directed by Vinil Mathew, "Haseen Dillruba" is a gripping watch that balances suspense and drama.

Milestone (2020)

"Milestone" offers a poignant portrayal of the struggles faced by a middle-aged truck driver named Ghalib as he navigates personal grief and professional challenges. The film captures the poignant moments of his life as he copes with the loss of a loved one and grapples with the fear of becoming obsolete in his job. Set against the backdrop of the labor class, "Milestone" provides an intimate look into the life of an individual who finds solace in achieving a significant milestone in his career. Directed by Ivan Ayr, the movie is a touching exploration of life's hardships and the pursuit of purpose.

Garbage (2018)

"Garbage" is a dark and unsettling narrative that sheds light on the treatment of women in Indian society. The film intertwines the lives of two characters: a young woman whose sex tape is leaked online and a taxi driver who holds a tribal woman captive. As their paths cross in Goa, the movie highlights the disturbing realities and uncomfortable truths that emerge from their juxtaposed lives. Directed by Qaushiq Mukherjee, "Garbage" confronts viewers with uncomfortable truths and challenges societal norms.

Game Over (2019)

"Game Over" is a psychological thriller that follows a wheelchair-bound woman (Taapsee Pannu) grappling with Nyctophobia and post-traumatic stress disorder. Her life takes a terrifying turn when a gang of intruders invades her home, leading to a series of violent incidents. As the lines between reality and her fears blur, the film explores the protagonist's struggle for survival. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, "Game Over" presents a tense and suspenseful narrative that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Article 15 (2019)

"Article 15" delves into the issue of caste discrimination in rural India through the perspective of a determined police officer (Ayushmann Khurrana). When he is assigned to investigate the case of missing girls in a village, he uncovers a web of corruption, prejudice, and power dynamics that hinder justice. The film sheds light on the harsh realities of caste-based discrimination and the challenges faced by those seeking to challenge the status quo. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, "Article 15" is a thought-provoking exploration of social inequalities and the fight for justice.

Dev.D (2009)

"Dev.D" is a modern adaptation of the classic Bengali romance novel "Devdas," offering a unique perspective on love, addiction, and redemption. The film follows the journey of Dev (Abhay Deol) as he spirals into self-destruction after being separated from his childhood sweetheart Paro (Mahie Gill). Amidst his downfall, Dev encounters Chanda (Kalki Koechlin), a sex worker who challenges his perceptions of love and relationships. Director Anurag Kashyap brings a fresh and edgy take to this timeless tale, exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and societal norms. "Dev.D" is known for its captivating music, outstanding screenplay, and powerful performances, making it a must-watch for those seeking a contemporary spin on a classic story.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

"Kapoor & Sons" stands out as a mature and realistic portrayal of a dysfunctional family grappling with hidden truths and simmering tensions. The film revolves around two estranged brothers (Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan) who return to their hometown to be with their ailing grandfather. As they confront their family's complexities and long-buried secrets, the movie explores themes of identity, acceptance, and unconditional love. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Alia Bhatt, and more. "Kapoor & Sons" offers a refreshing blend of drama, romance, and comedy, making it a standout entry in Indian cinema.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

"Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" embodies the adage "You Only Live Once" through a captivating narrative that explores friendship, self-discovery, and the pursuit of life's moments. The film follows three friends (Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar) on a road trip to Spain before one of them's impending marriage. Through adventure, challenges, and moments of introspection, the friends reevaluate their perspectives on life and relationships. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film beautifully captures the essence of seizing the day and cherishing the bonds that shape our lives. With its stellar cast and impactful storytelling, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" is a must-watch for those seeking inspiration and reflection.

Talvar (2015)

"Talvar" is a gripping drama based on the true story of the Arushi Talwar murder case. The film delves into the investigation of the gruesome murder of a young girl and the subsequent trial that unfolds. As conflicting narratives emerge and evidence is reexamined, the movie raises questions about justice, media influence, and the flaws in the legal system. With powerful performances from Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neeraj Kabi, the film skillfully navigates the complexities of truth and perception. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, "Talvar" offers a thought-provoking exploration of crime, investigation, and the pursuit of justice.

Badla (2019)

"Badla" is a suspenseful drama that revolves around the intricate web of lies and deceit surrounding the death of a man, as a successful lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) helps a woman (Taapsee Pannu) accused of his murder. As the layers of the mystery are peeled away, the film masterfully challenges the audience's perceptions and keeps them guessing until the very end. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film highlights the power of storytelling and the ways in which individuals can manipulate the truth. With stellar performances and a gripping narrative, "Badla" is a thrilling watch that keeps viewers engaged and intrigued.

Is Love Enough? Sir (2018)

"Is Love Enough? Sir" is a poignant romance that navigates the complexities of social class, love, and societal norms. The film follows the relationship between a wealthy man (Vivek Gomber) and his domestic help (Tillotama Shome), exploring the unspoken boundaries and challenges that arise from their differing backgrounds. As their connection deepens, the film sheds light on the power dynamics and prejudices that influence their lives. Directed by Rohena Gera, "Is Love Enough? Sir" is a touching exploration of love's ability to transcend societal barriers and the struggles faced by those who dare to challenge convention.

Badhai Do (2022)

"Badhai Do" is a quirky comedy that takes a lighthearted approach to societal norms and relationships. The film centers on a gay cop (Rajkummar Rao) and a lesbian physical education teacher (Bhumi Pednekar) who decide to enter a marriage of convenience to deceive their parents. As they navigate the complexities of their situation, the film presents a humorous exploration of identity, love, and the lengths people will go to avoid societal judgment. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, "Badhai Do" delivers laughs and heartwarming moments while addressing important themes.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

"Gangubai Kathiawadi" is a powerful biographical crime drama that tells the story of Gangubai Harjivandas, a real-life woman who rose from humble beginnings to become a powerful figure in the underworld of Mumbai's Kamathipura. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, portrays Gangubai's journey as she navigates the complexities of her life, challenges societal norms, and advocates for the rights of sex workers. Alia Bhatt's stellar performance and Bhansali's signature grandeur make "Gangubai Kathiawadi" a visually stunning and emotionally resonant cinematic experience.

Darlings (2022)

"Darlings" is a darkly comedic film that delves into themes of domestic abuse, revenge, and empowerment. The movie follows a woman (Alia Bhatt) who, after enduring years of abuse from her husband, decides to turn the tables and seek her own form of justice. As her plans unfold, the film combines humor and drama to explore the dynamics of power and control. With a unique narrative and strong performances, "Darlings" offers a fresh take on societal issues while keeping audiences engaged and entertained.

Monica, O My Darling (2022)

"Monica, O My Darling" is a captivating comic thriller that intertwines the lives of a CEO's secretary with multiple affairs (Huma Qureshi) and a group of men working in her company. When blackmail and revenge come into play, the film takes unexpected turns and leads to chaotic outcomes. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie offers a blend of suspense, humor, and social commentary as it examines the consequences of individual actions and choices. With a talented cast and an intriguing plot, "Monica, O My Darling" keeps viewers hooked until the final credits roll.

RRR (Hindi) (2022)

"RRR" is an action-packed historical drama that explores themes of friendship, freedom, and heroism against the backdrop of India's fight against colonial rule. Set in the early 20th century, the film follows the stories of two freedom fighters, played by NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, as they unite to challenge British oppression. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film offers a visual spectacle with epic battles, dramatic narratives, and a patriotic spirit. "RRR" is a must-watch for fans of grand-scale storytelling and historical epics.

Qala (2022)

"Qala" is a visually stunning psychological drama that delves into the intricacies of relationships and emotions. The film centers around the complex bond between an aspiring singer (Triptii Dimri) and her overbearing mother (Swastika Mukherjee). Set against the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh and Calcutta, "Qala" explores themes of love, sacrifice, and personal growth. Director Anvita Dutt Guptan weaves a visually enchanting narrative that captures the characters' internal struggles and desires. With captivating performances and a deep emotional resonance, "Qala" invites viewers to reflect on the power of human connection and the pursuit of one's dreams.

Lust Stories 2

"Lust Stories 2" continues the anthology format of its predecessor, delving into diverse narratives that explore human desires, relationships, and complexities. With contributions from talented directors such as R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma, the anthology features stories that delve into the intricacies of love, intimacy, and personal growth. The ensemble cast, including Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Tamannaah Bhatia, delivers compelling performances that bring the characters' emotions and dilemmas to life. "Lust Stories 2" challenges societal norms and delves into the depths of human connections, making it a thought-provoking and engaging watch.