Tops India’s Most Searched Recipes of 2025: Modak, Thekua, Kanji and More Food Trends

Google’s Year in Search 2025 offers a revealing snapshot of what Indians were cooking, craving, and celebrating in their kitchens this year. From comforting breakfast staples and festival classics to fermented health drinks and global favourites, food searches reflected a mix of tradition, nostalgia, and mindful eating.

Nine recipes Indians searched for the most in 2025, and what made them trend nationwide

Idli Becomes India’s Most Googled Recipe in 2025

Claiming the top spot, idlis emerged as the most searched food recipe in India this year. A cornerstone of South Indian breakfast culture, idlis’ popularity lies in its simplicity, versatility, and health appeal.

Prepared using a fermented batter of rice and urad dal—often enhanced with poha or cooked rice for softness—the steamed dish became a favourite among home cooks seeking consistently fluffy results. Its easy pairing with chutney and sambar further boosted its appeal across regions.

Modak (Ukadiche Modak): Ganesh Chaturthi’s Most Searched Sweet

Closely associated withGanesh Chaturthi, Ukadiche Modak ranked high among India’s most searched recipes. These delicate steamed dumplings, made from rice flour and filled with coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, are both a festive offering and a dessert.

Searches surge annually as people look for tips on shaping the modaks perfectly, a task that demands patience and practice, especially for first-timers.

Thekua: Chhath Puja Special Gains Pan-India Popularity

A traditional favourite fromBihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, thekua saw a spike in searches during the Chhath Puja season. Made with wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, and cardamom, the snack is deep-fried until crisp and biscuit-like.

Its strong cultural roots and rustic flavour helped it travel beyond regional kitchens.

Ugadi Pachadi: A Dish That Symbolises Life’s Flavours

Prepared duringUgadi, the Telugu New Year, Ugadi Pachadi stood out for its cultural symbolism. The dish brings together six distinct tastes—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, spicy, and astringent—representing different emotions and experiences of life.

Ingredients like jaggery, tamarind, neem flowers, raw mango, pepper, and salt give it both meaning and complexity, sparking interest among those exploring traditional festival foods.

Beetroot Kanji Trends as a Probiotic Winter Drink

With growing awareness around gut health, beetroot kanji became one of the most searched recipes in 2025. This naturally fermented drink is prepared by soaking beetroot with mustard seeds and salt in water and leaving it in the sunlight.

Light, tangy, and naturally fizzy, beetroot kanji is usually consumed in January as a cleansing, post-festive beverage.

Thiruvathirai Kali: Tamil Nadu’s Festive Comfort Dish

Thiruvathirai Kali, a traditional sweet from Tamil Nadu, gained traction during the Thiruvathirai festival. Made using roasted rice, jaggery, and ghee, it has a soft, porridge-like consistency.

The dish is traditionally served with ezhuku keerai, a stew made from seven types of greens, adding nutritional depth and cultural significance.

Yorkshire Pudding Finds Its Way Into Indian Searches

One of the more unexpected entries on the list was Yorkshire pudding, a British baked savoury dish made with eggs, flour, and milk. Known for its crisp exterior and airy centre, it rose in popularity as Indians experimented with global recipes at home.

Exposure through international food shows and festive roasts contributed to its search spike.

Gond Katira Emerges as a Summer Cooling Favourite

Often mistaken for a winter ingredient, gond katira (tragacanth gum) gained popularity as a natural summer coolant. When soaked overnight, its crystals expand into jelly-like strands that are mixed into milk, lemonade, or sharbat.

Its cooling properties and health appeal made it a trending ingredient during peak summer months.

Kolukattai Completes India’s Top Recipe Searches of 2025

Rounding off the list is kolukattai, Tamil Nadu’s version of steamed rice dumplings. Available in sweet and savoury variations, kolukattai is prepared during festivals like Vinayagar Chaturthi and varies widely by household.

Its consistent search interest reflects growing curiosity around regional Indian cuisine.

What India’s Recipe Searches of 2025 Reveal

From idlis’ everyday comfort to festival-specific dishes like modak and thekua, and from fermented drinks to global classics, India’s most searched recipes of 2025 reveal a country deeply rooted in tradition yet eager to explore new flavours.

Google’s Year in Search data shows that Indian kitchens continue to blend heritage, health, and experimentation, making food one of the strongest reflections of cultural identity in the digital age.

