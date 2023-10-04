Upcoming Amazon Prime Video Releases in October 2023

1. "Mumbai Diaries Season 2" - Release Date: October 6, 2023

Experience the Intensity: Join us in the heart of Bombay General Hospital, where the dedicated medical staff grapple with the aftermath of the devastating Mumbai floods in 2008. In this gripping medical drama, you'll witness their heroic struggle against relentless rains and the challenges of limited resources. With an ensemble cast featuring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, and Mrunmayee Deshpande, this season promises fresh faces and unmissable drama.

2. "Totally Killer" - Release Date: October 6, 2023

Horror Meets Hilarity: Prepare for a delightful twist on the horror-comedy genre as a serial killer returns to his hometown after a 35-year hiatus. Unbeknownst to him, 17-year-old Jamie, portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, finds herself transported back to 1987. Join Jamie and her teenage mother, Pam Miller, played by Olivia Holt, as they embark on a quest to thwart the killer's sinister plans. With a star-studded lineup featuring Julie Bowen and Randall Park, this movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2023.

3. "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" - Release Date: October 11, 2023

Ethan Hunt Returns: Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled action-thriller as Tom Cruise reprises his iconic role as Ethan Hunt. Leading his IMF team on their most perilous mission yet, they must locate a dangerous new weapon that poses a dire threat to humanity. Joining Cruise on this high-octane adventure are Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames.

4. "Upload Season 3" - Release Date: October 20, 2023

The Future of Comedy: "Upload," one of Amazon Prime Video's comedy gems, returns with its eagerly-awaited third season. This series transports you to a futuristic world shaped by cutting-edge technology, seamlessly blending comedy, drama, and sci-fi elements. With the irresistible trio of Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards reprising their roles, expect even more side-splitting and thought-provoking moments in this next installment