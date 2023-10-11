Navratri October: Shardiya Navratri 2023 - Kalash Installation, Timings, and More

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Navratri, the nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, holds special significance in the hearts of millions of devotees in India. It is believed that by worshiping Maa Durga during Navratri, one can invoke her blessings and fulfill their wishes. Shardiya Navratri, which is celebrated with grandeur and devotion, marks the arrival of the goddess on Earth. In this article, we will explore the essential details of Shardiya Navratri 2023, including the auspicious timing for Kalash installation, the method of Kalash preparation, and the vehicles associated with Maa Durga's arrival and departure.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Start Date in India

Shardiya Navratri begins on the day following the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to honoring one's ancestors. As per the Hindu calendar, Pitru Paksha ends with the celebration of Sarvapitri Amavasya on the Amavasya date of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. Shardiya Navratri commences on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha in the same Ashwin month, lasting for nine auspicious days. During this time, devotees worship the nine different forms of Maa Durga with great fervor.

The Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is one of the four Navratri festivals celebrated in a year, with Sharadiya and Chaitra Navratri holding special importance. During Navratri, devotees install a Kalash with elaborate rituals, starting from Pratipada Tithi and continuing until Navami Tithi. The festivities begin with the worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. This year, Maa Durga is believed to arrive on Earth riding an elephant, signifying her presence and blessings for all.

Shardiya Navratri Kalash Sthapana 2023

Navratri, which translates to "nine nights," is dedicated to Mother Durga. It is believed that worshiping Maa Adishakti during Navratri results in her blessings, granting devotees their heartfelt desires. Here are the key details for Shardiya Navratri 2023:

Dates: Pratipada Tithi begins on 14th October 2023 at 11:24 pm and concludes on 16th October 2023 at 12:32 am. The first day of Navratri, Udaya Tithi, falls on 15th October 2023.

Auspicious Timing for Kalash Sthapana: The Kalash installation or Ghatasthapana is performed on the first day of Navratri, which falls on 15th October. The most favorable time for Kalash installation is from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM on this day, with the entire process taking 46 minutes.

Chitra Nakshatra: An auspicious coincidence awaits on the first day of Shardiya Navratri as Chitra Nakshatra begins at 04:24 pm on 14th October 2023 and ends at 06:13 pm on 15th October. This celestial alignment adds to the sanctity of Ghatasthapana.

Kalash Installation Method

To perform Kalash installation, follow these steps:

Take a wide earthen pot and spread a layer of soil inside it. Add cereal seeds and, if needed, a bit of water to set the soil. Tie a holy thread around the neck of the Kalash and fill it with holy water up to the neck. Place betel nut, sandalwood, Durva grass, Akshat, and coins in the water. Before sealing the Kalash with a lid, arrange five Ashoka leaves on its edge. Wrap an unpeeled coconut in a red cloth and secure it with a sacred thread. Place the prepared coconut atop the Kalash, positioning the Kalash in the center of the grain vessel.

Now, your Kalash is ready to invoke Goddess Durga during the auspicious Navratri period.

Vehicles of Arrival and Departure of Maa Durga This year, Maa Durga arrives riding an elephant during Shardiya Navratri, in contrast to her traditional lion mount. Her departure, however, will be on a rooster.