Upcoming Anime Series on Netflix in 2023

Upcoming Anime Series on Netflix: Anime enthusiasts and fans of the animated medium have much to look forward to in the year 2023 on Netflix, as a wave of highly anticipated anime series is set to hit screens around the world. From thrilling adventures in fantastical realms to thought-provoking narratives that delve deep into the human psyche, the upcoming anime lineup promises a diverse array of genres and stories that will captivate audiences of all backgrounds and interests.
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 4), consisting of 15 episodes, is the latest installment in the long-running Pokémon franchise. Produced by OLM Team Kato, this part continues to follow Ash Ketchum and his friends on their journey through the Pokémon world. With its release date on September 8, 2023, fans can expect thrilling adventures, exciting battles, and new Pokémon discoveries as Ash and his companions strive to become true Pokémon Masters.
Kengan Ashura (Part 3), spanning 24 episodes across three parts, is a martial arts anime produced by Larx Entertainment. The third part of this series is set to premiere on September 21, 2023. Known for its intense combat scenes and compelling character development, "Kengan Ashura" continues to captivate viewers with its high-stakes underground fighting tournaments and intricate plotlines.
Gamera Rebirth (Season 1), with a single season containing six episodes, marks the return of the iconic kaiju monster Gamera. Produced by Kadokawa, this series brings Gamera back to the forefront of kaiju battles and destruction, promising epic showdowns against other giant creatures. Released on September 7, 2023, "Gamera Rebirth" is a treat for fans of classic Japanese monster films.
Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1), although the number of episodes remains undisclosed, is highly anticipated by fans of the original "Castlevania" series. Produced by Powerhouse Animation and set to release on September 28, 2023, this season explores the dark and supernatural world of the Castlevania franchise. With its rich lore and gothic aesthetics, "Castlevania: Nocturne" is expected to deliver a thrilling and visually stunning experience for viewers.
Good Night World (Season 1), with the number of episodes yet to be announced, is an upcoming anime set to release on October 12, 2023, under the production of NAZ. This series holds the promise of delivering a unique and captivating story, which, although shrouded in mystery for now, is sure to draw in anime enthusiasts with its intriguing premise.
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1), with episode details pending, emerges as an exciting project under Ubisoft Film & Television. Scheduled to premiere on October 19, 2023, this anime adaptation of the popular video game "Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon" is expected to bring the cybernetic retro-futuristic world to life with an adrenaline-pumping narrative and eye-catching visuals.
Pluto (Season 1), produced by Studio M2, is set to debut on October 26, 2023. Although specific episode details remain undisclosed, "Pluto" is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed manga by Naoki Urasawa. With its reputation for intricate storytelling and complex characters, this anime is poised to offer a thought-provoking and suspenseful viewing experience.
Onimusha (Season 1), produced by Sublimation, is an eagerly anticipated adaptation of the popular video game franchise. While the release date details are yet to be confirmed, fans can look forward to experiencing the supernatural world of samurai warriors battling dark forces. "Onimusha" is expected to bring intense action and thrilling adventures to the screen.
Akuma-kun (Season 1), set to release on November 9, 2023, is a new anime from Toei Animation. Although the episode count remains undisclosed, this series is sure to captivate audiences with its supernatural themes and intriguing plotlines. "Akuma-kun" promises to be a dark and mysterious journey into the realms of demons and the occult.
My Daemon (Season 1), scheduled to premiere on November 23, 2023, and produced by IGLOO, is shrouded in mystery, with episode details yet to be revealed. The title hints at a potentially introspective and philosophical storyline, making it an anime to watch for those who appreciate deep and thought-provoking narratives.
Pokemon Concierge (Season 1), produced by Dwarf Studios, is slated for release on December 28, 2023. While the number of episodes remains undisclosed, "Pokemon Concierge" is expected to provide a fresh perspective on the beloved Pokemon universe, offering fans of all ages new adventures in the world of pocket monsters.