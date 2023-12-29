Entertainment

Upcoming Exciting Releases on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024

Pratidin Bureau

Exciting Releases on Amazon Prime Video: As we step into the new year, Amazon Prime Video is set to captivate its subscribers with an array of fresh films and series. The streaming giant, known for its commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality content, continues to be a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts.

Whether you're a connoisseur of timeless classics or eagerly seeking the latest releases, Amazon Prime Video has curated a selection that caters to all preferences. The month of January 2024 promises an immersive experience for subscribers, spanning movies, TV series, and documentaries that promise entertainment for the entire family.

Prepare for cozy evenings with your favorite snacks as we guide you through the must-watch releases this month. From exclusive productions to blockbuster hits, there's a cinematic adventure waiting for everyone.

Categories for Every Mood

Beyond the familiar classics, Amazon Prime Video presents a blend of surprising and enticing new films and series. Whether you crave the laughter of comedies, the intensity of dramas, or the suspense of thrillers, the platform has curated a lineup that will keep you hooked throughout the month.

Highlighted Releases for January 2024: Films and Documentaries

  • Annie Hall - January 1

  • Of Mice and Men - January 1

  • Terminator Renaissance - January 1

  • Cyborg - January 1st

  • Total Recall: Programmed Memories - January 1

  • Mystic Pizza - January 1st

  • Moon Lightning - January 1st

  • The Girl in Red - January 1st

  • The Magnificent Seven - January 1st

  • Return of the Seven - January 1st

  • Bio-Dome - January 1st

  • The Next Three Days - January 1

  • Kalifornia - January 1st

  • Lead in the Head - January 1

  • Priscilla, Madwoman of the Desert - January 1

  • Burn Out - January 4

  • Foe - January 5 - Original

  • Bullet Train - January 5

  • A Weekend to Forget - January 6

  • The Marsh King's Daughter - January 12

  • Escort Boys: What Women Want - January 12

  • Elysium - January 15

  • The Godfather - January 15

  • The Godfather, Part 2 - January 15

  • The Godfather, Part 3 - January 15

  • Da Vinci Code - January 15

  • Cold Vengeance - January 15

  • Bloody Milkshake - January 15

  • The Abominable Truth - January 15

  • Là Où Chantent les Ecrevisses - January 17

  • One Piece Film: Red - January 17

  • Kevin James: Irregardless - January 23

  • Three Thousand Years Waiting for You - January 24

  • The Ball of Hell - January 24

  • Numéro 10 - January 26

  • Trunk - January 26

Amazon Prime Video's January 2024 lineup promises to deliver a cinematic journey that caters to all tastes. So, mark your calendars and get ready for a month filled with excitement, laughter, and suspense. Whether you're a film buff or a casual viewer, there's something special waiting for you on Amazon Prime Video this January.

