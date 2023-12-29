Upcoming Exciting Releases on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024

Exciting Releases on Amazon Prime Video: As we step into the new year, Amazon Prime Video is set to captivate its subscribers with an array of fresh films and series. The streaming giant, known for its commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality content, continues to be a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts.
The month of January 2024 promises an immersive experience for subscribers, spanning movies, TV series, and documentaries.
The must-watch releases this month:
Beyond the familiar classics, Amazon Prime Video presents a blend of surprising and enticing new films and series. Whether you crave the laughter of comedies, the intensity of dramas, or the suspense of thrillers, the platform has curated a lineup that will keep you hooked throughout the month.
Annie Hall - January 1
Of Mice and Men - January 1
Terminator Renaissance - January 1
Cyborg - January 1st
Total Recall: Programmed Memories - January 1
Mystic Pizza - January 1st
Moon Lightning - January 1st
The Girl in Red - January 1st
The Magnificent Seven - January 1st
Return of the Seven - January 1st
Bio-Dome - January 1st
The Next Three Days - January 1
Kalifornia - January 1st
Lead in the Head - January 1
Priscilla, Madwoman of the Desert - January 1
Burn Out - January 4
Foe - January 5 - Original
Bullet Train - January 5
A Weekend to Forget - January 6
The Marsh King's Daughter - January 12
Escort Boys: What Women Want - January 12
Elysium - January 15
The Godfather - January 15
The Godfather, Part 2 - January 15
The Godfather, Part 3 - January 15
Da Vinci Code - January 15
Cold Vengeance - January 15
Bloody Milkshake - January 15
The Abominable Truth - January 15
Là Où Chantent les Ecrevisses - January 17
One Piece Film: Red - January 17
Kevin James: Irregardless - January 23
Three Thousand Years Waiting for You - January 24
The Ball of Hell - January 24
Numéro 10 - January 26
Trunk - January 26
