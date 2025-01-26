Veteran Assamese Filmmaker Samarendra Narayan Dev Passes Away

Renowned Assamese filmmaker Samarendra Narayan Dev passed away while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

He had been admitted on January 6 for diabetes and kidney-related ailments. His demise marks the end of an era in Assamese cinema, leaving a profound void in the cultural landscape of Assam.

Dev made remarkable contributions to Assamese cinema. His directorial debut, Aranya, won the National Film Award for Best Regional Film (Assamese) in 1971. He also helmed several acclaimed films, including Putola Ghar, Sonar Harin, Raja, Kazirongar Kahini, and Bir Chilarai. His film Putola Ghar received the Rajat Kamal Award for Best Regional Film (Assamese) in 1976. Besides feature films, he also directed numerous documentaries and television serials, leaving an enduring impact on Assamese cinema.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the legendary filmmaker. In a heartfelt tribute, Sonowal reflected on Dev’s lasting legacy, stating, “Samarendra Narayan Dev gifted us some of the most treasured Assamese films, including the iconic Aranya (1971). Even today, the film’s songs, dialogues, and compelling narrative remain etched in our hearts. It beautifully portrayed themes of forest conservation and the protection of Assam’s pride—the one-horned rhinoceros—on the silver screen, likely inspiring many to combat rhino poaching and safeguard the environment.”

Sonowal further acknowledged Dev’s invaluable contributions to Assamese cinema, highlighting his exceptional storytelling in several notable films. “His works, including Aranya, Putola Ghar, Sonar Harin, Kazirongar Kahini, and Raja, showcased his brilliance as a filmmaker and left an indelible mark on Assamese cinema. His passing is a deep loss.”

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Sonowal emphasized the cultural community's grief over Dev’s demise. “His departure is an irreparable loss to Assam’s cultural fabric, creating a void that cannot be filled. I pray for his soul’s eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

