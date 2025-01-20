‘Assam is a Sports Powerhouse’: Sonowal Sends Off Contingent for National Games

The Assam contingent is all set to compete in the upcoming 38th National Games, which will take place in Uttarakhand. A grand send-off and kit unveiling ceremony was organized at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, where Union Minister and President of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA), Sarbananda Sonowal, extended his best wishes to the athletes.

Advertisment

The ceremony saw the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Assam Ministers Nandita Garlosa, Pijush Hazarika, and Jayanta Malla Baruah, along with AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar. Speaking at the event, Sarbananda Sonowal lauded Assam’s growing reputation as a hub for sports talent and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to bring glory to the state.

"Assam is an emerging powerhouse of sports talent. I am confident that our athletes will display their indomitable spirit and deliver stellar performances at the National Games. Discipline, dedication, and focus should be their guiding principles," Sonowal said.

Assam is a powerhouse of sporting talent and I wish the very best to all members for a great Games ahead.



Remember the 3 Ds - Discipline, Devotion and Dedication as you strive for excellence. pic.twitter.com/zlQStiirid — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 19, 2025

He also drew inspiration from the words of cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, quoting, "This world is a sports arena, and sports are the playground of peace." Sonowal said that sports not only foster peace and harmony but also serve as a platform for physical and mental excellence. He remarked that competitions like the National Games provide athletes with opportunities to showcase their skills and grow in their respective disciplines.

Reflecting on the state’s transformation in the sports sector, Sonowal credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the remarkable growth of India’s sports landscape. He highlighted Assam’s successful hosting of major national and international events, such as the South Asian Games, the third Khelo India Youth Games, FIFA U-17 World Cup matches, and the AIBA Youth Women's World Boxing Championship. These events, he said, have placed Assam prominently on India’s sports map.

The President of the AOA also praised initiatives like the 2022 Assam Youth Olympics, which provided young athletes from across the state with a platform to nurture their talents. He reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting its athletes through comprehensive training and resources.

Sonowal expressed optimism that the Assam contingent would surpass its previous medal tally at the National Games. "We firmly believe in the potential of our athletes and are committed to ensuring they receive the best preparation. I am confident they will bring laurels to the state," he said.

Underscoring the importance of sports in nation-building, Sonowal stated that nations excelling in sports often achieve success in other fields as well. He stressed the need for Assam to emerge as a leader in sports, aligning with the vision of making it one of India’s top five states.

The Assam contingent has undergone rigorous preparations to meet the challenges of the national-level competition. With unwavering support from the government and the Assam Olympic Association, the state is poised to achieve new milestones and continue its journey of sporting excellence.

Also Read: Abhijit Bhattacharya Made Assam's Chef de Mission For 38th National Games