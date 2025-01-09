Veteran Assamese Actress Jnanada Kakati Passes Away at 90

Veteran Assamese actress Jnanada Kakati passed away on Wednesday at the age of 90. She breathed her last at Bethany Hospital in Shillong.

Kakati made her debut in the Assamese film industry with the movie Parghat and went on to star in iconic films like Piyoli Phukan, Sarapaat, Lakhimi, and Ronga Police. Her remarkable contributions to Assamese cinema earned her the prestigious Bishnu Rabha Award from the Assam Government in 2002.

Born in Shillong in 1932, Jnanada Kakati will be remembered as a pioneer in the Assamese film industry, leaving behind a legacy of stellar performances that continue to inspire generations.

