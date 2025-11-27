Who Is Gitikka Ganju Dhar? Actress Joins Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film Dhurandhar

Actress Gitikka Ganju Dhar is set to deliver a compelling performance in Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited film, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, slated for release on December 5, 2025. Known for her versatility and powerful screen presence, Gitikka is expected to bring depth to this ambitious cinematic project.

Gitikka Ganju Dhar on Joining Dhurandhar

Speaking about her experience, Gitikka described Dhurandhar as a film crafted with rare precision and authenticity.

She said, “Dhurandhar is poised to be a stalwart of a film. In India, this genre has not been cinematically presented with such precision and panache before. I am happy to be a part of this film.”

Praising the filmmaker duo, she added, “I am proud of the work the director and producers, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, have put into this project. And of course, watching ‘The Chameleon,’ Ranveer Singh, in action was a delight.”

A Bold and Research-Driven Storytelling Approach

Gitikka emphasised that Dhurandhar stands apart due to its meticulous preparation and commitment to authenticity.

“Every few years comes a film that changes how stories are told. Dhurandhar is one such feature film. Aditya Dhar, sharp and clear-headed, has excelled in making a bold and authentic representation of the truth behind this plot,” she said.

She also highlighted the strong collaborative environment on set.

“Stories on this subject will now need to meet the level of authenticity and research that Dhurandhar has achieved. Working alongside Rakesh Bedi, Ranveer Singh, and Sara Arjun was an absolute delight.”

Gitikka Ganju Dhar’s Acting Journey

Gitikka has established herself as a grounded yet impactful performer across films and digital platforms. Some of her notable works include:

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

Music Meri Jaan (2016)

Tanaav Season 2 on SonyLIV

Aarya Season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Her recent OTT performances have further earned her critical appreciation and increased visibility among audiences.

About Dhurandhar: A Star-Studded Ensemble

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar features a powerhouse cast, including:

Ranveer Singh

Sara Arjun

Arjun Rampal

R. Madhavan

Sanjay Dutt

Akshaye Khanna

The film, backed by extensive research and high-scale production, is expected to be one of the most significant releases of late 2025.

Dhurandhar releases in theatres on December 5, 2025.

Also Read:

Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Meet Her Partner and Husband-To-Be Palash Muchhal

Who Is Ayesha Zeenath? Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Entry Profile

Who Is Laila Faisal? All About Cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend