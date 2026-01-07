Who Is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan Dating Rumours Explained After Goa Vacation Photos Go Viral

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan found himself at the centre of social media speculation after his Goa vacation photos sparked dating rumours with a young woman named Karina Kubiliute. The buzz intensified when internet users began drawing comparisons between the actor’s beach pictures and images shared by Karina around the same time.

Here’s a clear breakdown of who Karina Kubiliute is, how the rumours started, what has been confirmed so far, and where things currently stand.

How Kartik Aaryan–Karina Kubiliute Dating Rumours Began

The speculation began when Kartik Aaryan shared relaxed beachside photos from his Goa holiday shortly after welcoming the New Year with a temple visit. Around the same time, Karina Kubiliute, a UK-based student, posted pictures from Goa on her social media.

Reddit users and fan pages quickly noticed visual similarities between the two sets of images, including:

Similar beach loungers

Matching towel patterns

Comparable seaside backgrounds, including sports nets

The fact that both posts surfaced online on the same day further fuelled online chatter. However, Goa being a popular tourist destination, many pointed out that such similarities are not uncommon.

Instagram Activity Adds Fuel to Online Speculation

Adding to the buzz were screenshots circulating online suggesting that Kartik Aaryan was following Karina Kubiliute on Instagram before the photos went viral. Soon after the speculation gained momentum, users claimed he had unfollowed her.

While this led to further conjecture, social media activity alone does not confirm any personal association. Neither Kartik nor Karina had initially addressed the rumours, keeping the matter firmly in the realm of online speculation.

Who Is Karina Kubiliute?

Karina Kubiliute is an 18-year-old student currently based in the UK. Very limited verified information about her is available publicly.

Based on media reports and her public social media presence:

She completed her schooling in 2024

She is currently pursuing higher education in the UK

She has been active in cheerleading and sports

She gained brief public attention after being linked to Kartik Aaryan

Some reports suggest she is of Lithuanian descent, with possible ties to Greece, though these details have not been officially confirmed.

Karina Kubiliute’s Family and Background

According to unverified reports:

Karina grew up in Cumbria, UK

Her mother, Jovita Kubiliene-Thompson, is reportedly associated with a hospitality business

Her father, David Thompson, is involved in the same family business

These details are based on media reports and have not been independently verified by Karina or her family.

Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours

As speculation intensified online, Karina Kubiliute addressed the rumours directly by updating her Instagram bio. She clarified that she has no connection with Kartik Aaryan and was holidaying with her family.

Her bio update read:

“I don’t know Kartik, I’m not his gf, I’m on holiday with my family.”

This statement effectively shut down the dating rumours from her end.

Kartik Aaryan Remains Silent on Viral Chatter

Kartik Aaryan has not commented on the rumours so far. The actor continues to share occasional glimpses from his vacation while keeping his personal life private. His silence has neither confirmed nor denied the claims circulating online.

Online Speculation vs Verified Facts

Despite extensive discussion across Reddit threads and fan accounts, no evidence has emerged confirming any relationship between Kartik Aaryan and Karina Kubiliute. The claims remain speculative and largely driven by coincidental visuals and social media activity.

At present:

No public statement from Kartik Aaryan

A clear denial from Karina Kubiliute

No verified confirmation of any personal connection

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Films and Work Commitments

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The film released in December 2025 and received a mixed response.

He is next set to appear in:

Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic drama, co-starring Sreeleela

Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, expected to release later this year

The actor appears focused on upcoming projects amid ongoing online chatter.

The Kartik Aaryan–Karina Kubiliute dating rumours highlight how quickly social media speculation can escalate without verified facts. While the internet linked their Goa photos, Karina’s direct denial and lack of confirmation from Kartik make it clear that the claims remain unsubstantiated.

Until either party addresses the matter further, the story remains a case of viral curiosity rather than confirmed reality.

