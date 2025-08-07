Who Is Nevin Cappresious? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’s Stylish New Contestant

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has brought together a mix of familiar faces and rising talents, and among them is the dynamic and versatile Nevin Cappresious. Though not yet a household name across Kerala, Nevin’s diverse skill set and creative background make him one of the most promising contestants of this season. From fashion choreography to dance fitness, from pageant grooming to acting, Nevin's journey is a testament to his relentless passion for the arts and performance.

Who is Nevin Cappresious?

Nevin Cappresious is a Kerala-born fashion choreographer, stylist, interior designer, and entrepreneur. Over the years, he has carved out a niche for himself in the fashion and entertainment industry, thanks to his unique blend of creativity, business acumen, and stage presence.

While many may recognize him from his collaborations with former Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Jayadeep, Nevin is now stepping into the spotlight on his terms as a contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

Personal Details About Nevin Cappresious

Field Information Full Name Nevin Cappresious Profession Fashion Choreographer, Stylist, Art Director, Interior Designer, Entrepreneur Known For Fashion shows, dance fitness, creative collaborations Education Graduate in Interior Design Hometown Kerala Bigg Boss Debut Season 7 (2025) Experience 8+ years in dance fitness and choreography Social Presence Active on Instagram with creative content

Early Life and Education

Nevin hails from Kerala and completed his graduation in Interior Design. This academic background equipped him with a strong foundation in spatial aesthetics, which he later merged seamlessly with his passion for fashion and choreography. His ability to fuse form and function can be seen in his work across stage shows, films, and pageants.

Career Highlights

Fashion and Styling

Nevin began his professional journey as a fashion choreographer and stylist. His keen eye for design and stagecraft has made him a sought-after name in grooming models for pageants and styling them for events. As an art director, he has played a critical role in shaping the visual narrative of various shows and fashion shoots.

Entrepreneurship and Mentorship

A true entrepreneur at heart, Nevin also runs a modelling hub where he grooms and mentors aspiring models. His training goes beyond the ramp, focusing on confidence, poise, and presentation skills essential for the competitive modeling world.

Dance Fitness and Performance

Dance is at the core of Nevin’s creative pursuits. With over eight years of experience as a dance fitness instructor, he has cultivated a loyal audience on Instagram through high-energy reels and spontaneous dance clips. His passion for dance also led him to choreograph performances for short films and festival projects like Mirage and Paper.

Film and Artistic Collaborations

Nevin’s versatility extends to film and digital platforms. He has worked behind the scenes as a designer and choreographer in several Malayalam projects. His collaborations with popular personalities like Abhishek Jayadeep have earned him attention and a growing fanbase.

Singing and Acting Aspirations

Always ready to explore new creative avenues, Nevin also dabbles in singing and acting. He frequently shares videos showcasing his voice and performance skills, reflecting a bold and experimental artistic spirit.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: A New Chapter

Nevin’s entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 marks a significant turning point in his career. Though relatively new to the television reality show audience, his vibrant energy, multifaceted talent, and strong stage presence make him a contestant to watch. His journey inside the house is expected to be a mix of creativity, charm, and strategic play.

Having already made a mark through his work and social media presence, Nevin is now ready to connect with a wider audience and let his personality shine on one of Kerala's biggest entertainment platforms.

Nevin Cappresious represents a new wave of talent entering Bigg Boss Malayalam—artists who bring a rich mix of skills and fresh perspectives. With a career spanning fashion, choreography, design, and digital media, Nevin is poised to make a significant impact this season. Whether it’s through dance, dialogue, or drama, he is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers across the state.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Nevin to see how he transforms this opportunity into a defining moment of his journey.

FAQs

1. Who is Nevin Cappresious?

Nevin Cappresious is a fashion choreographer, stylist, interior designer, and entrepreneur from Kerala. He is also a contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

2. What is Nevin’s background in education?

Nevin holds a degree in Interior Design, which complements his work in fashion, choreography, and creative direction.

3. What are Nevin’s professional achievements?

He has over eight years of experience in dance fitness, has choreographed for films like Mirage and Paper, and runs a modelling hub for grooming new talent.

4. Is Nevin active on social media?

Yes, Nevin frequently shares dance, fashion, and performance content on Instagram and other platforms, building a strong digital presence.

5. Has Nevin worked in the film industry?

Yes, he has contributed as a choreographer and designer to Malayalam short films and festival-themed movies.

