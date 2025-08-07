Who is Rena Fathima? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’s 19-Year-Old Digital Star

Rena Fathima has officially entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 house as its youngest contestant. At just 19 years old, this beauty vlogger, entrepreneur, and aviation student from Kerala is already turning heads with her charm, confidence, and sharp digital instincts. But who is she beyond the viral reels and bubbly on-screen presence? Here's an in-depth look at her journey so far.

Personal Details about Rena Fathima

Field Details Full Name Rena Fathima Age 19 Hometown Kozhikode, Kerala Current Education BBA in Aviation (2nd year) College Skyford Aviation Profession Content Creator, Beauty Vlogger, Entrepreneur Social Media YouTube, Instagram Business Clothing line – @renzaari on Instagram Relationship Status In a relationship with Aalib Reality Show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestant

A Promising Start in Digital Media

Rena began her journey in the world of digital content while still in school. Her early reaction videos gained traction quickly, with one of her first viral clips emerging when she was just in the eighth grade. As she matured, so did her content—expanding into beauty tutorials, motivational talks, travel vlogs, and brand collaborations.

Her relatable style and direct communication resonate particularly well with younger audiences, especially Gen Z women looking for inspiration on self-confidence, skincare, and financial independence.

Financially Independent and Entrepreneurial

One of the defining aspects of Rena’s personality is her drive for independence. Despite her age, she has consistently taken up part-time work, contributed to her household, and built multiple income streams. She runs her online clothing store (@renzaari) and partners with lifestyle and beauty brands for paid collaborations. Rena often speaks about the importance of self-reliance and encourages other young women to take control of their financial futures.

Acting Experience as a Child Artist

Before becoming a familiar face on social media, Rena had a stint in the Malayalam television and film industries. She played the younger version of the lead role in the popular serial Aniyathipravu. Additionally, she appeared in films such as Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho and E, the latter starring Gautami Tadimalla.

These early experiences in front of the camera helped shape her on-screen comfort and confidence, traits she now brings into the Bigg Boss house.

Her Relationship with Aalib

Rena met her boyfriend Aalib during her higher secondary education, and together they have formed a strong presence online. Their couple videos have earned them the title of a "Gen Z influencer power couple," with recent vlogs from their Thailand trip going viral. Their relationship adds a personal touch to her public image, balancing youthful love with career ambition.

Why She Joined Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

For Rena, Bigg Boss is more than just a visibility opportunity—it is a platform to redefine herself. She has expressed her desire to prove that influencers are more than just curated posts and filters. She wants to be seen as a real person, someone capable of handling pressure, forming authentic bonds, and thriving in a competitive environment.

Moreover, she hopes her journey on the show will motivate young viewers to step outside their comfort zones and pursue their goals unapologetically.

First Impressions in the Bigg Boss House

Upon her entrance, Rena impressed both the audience and host Mohanlal with her bubbly, outspoken demeanor. While some housemates seemed skeptical of her youth and influencer background, Rena quickly held her ground in tasks and conversations. Her ability to switch between playful banter and assertive debates reflects a maturity beyond her age.

Critics may question her readiness for such a high-pressure environment, but so far, Rena has handled the spotlight with composure and confidence.

Rena Fathima is not just the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7—she is also one of the most talked-about. Her blend of youthful energy, entrepreneurial drive, and real-world experience sets her apart in a house filled with established personalities. Whether or not she takes home the title, Rena’s presence is already making a strong impact, both on screen and among her growing fan base.

FAQ

1. Who is Rena Fathima?

Rena Fathima is a 19-year-old beauty content creator, fashion entrepreneur, and aviation student from Kozhikode. She is the youngest contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

2. What does Rena Fathima do?

She is a beauty vlogger, motivational speaker, influencer, and runs her own online clothing brand called @renzaari. She’s also a second-year BBA Aviation student.

3. Has Rena acted before?

Yes, Rena has worked as a child artist in Malayalam TV serials like Aniyathipravu and films such as E and Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho.

4. What makes her unique in Bigg Boss?

She is the youngest contestant this season, with a strong social media presence and entrepreneurial mindset. Her goal is to prove influencers have depth beyond filters.

5. Who is Rena Fathima’s boyfriend?

Her boyfriend’s name is Aalib, and the couple is popular for their travel and relationship content on social media.

