Who Is The Lion in The 50? Fan Theories Name Two Strong Contenders Ahead of Premiere

As anticipation peaks for the grand premiere of the new reality show The 50, one mystery has completely captured audience attention—the true identity of The Lion, the unseen authority controlling the game. With no official confirmation from the makers, fan speculation has exploded online, turning the Lion’s identity into the show’s first major talking point.

What Is The Lion’s Role in The 50?

The 50 places 50 contestants in a high-stakes competition where strategy, alliances, and survival determine progress. Overseeing the game is a masked controller known as The Lion, who operates from the so-called “Lion’s Den.”

The Lion holds decisive power—approving eliminations, issuing instructions, and influencing the direction of the game. The secrecy around this role has added an extra layer of suspense even before the show’s official launch.

Top Fan Guesses: Is It Abhishek Malhan or Elvish Yadav?

Among all the online speculation, two names dominate fan discussions: Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

Why Fans Suspect Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan and a former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, has become a frontrunner due to a widely shared image. Fans noticed him wearing a jacket featuring a lion emblem strikingly similar to The 50’s logo, which many believe is a deliberate hint.

His experience in reality television, strong strategic reputation, and familiarity with audience-driven formats further fuel the theory.

Why Elvish Yadav Is Also a Strong Contender

Elvish Yadav’s supporters argue that his bold personality, leadership traits, and proven reality-show track record make him an ideal fit for The Lion’s role. With Elvish also associated with the show, some fans believe The 50 could feature a dual-role twist, where a contestant secretly controls the game.

Ajay Devgn’s Promo and the Rumours It Sparked

A recently released promotional clip featuring Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn added fresh fuel to the speculation. In the video, Devgn humorously strikes his iconic Singham pose and jokes, “Main vardi wala Lion hoon,” before firmly denying any involvement by saying he is not The Lion of the 50.

While the denial seemed clear, it ironically intensified rumours. Some fans interpreted it as playful misdirection, while others concluded that The Lion is likely a digital creator rather than a Bollywood star. Devgn’s remark describing the show as “quite controversial” only deepened curiosity.

Other Fan Theories Circulating Online

Beyond the two leading contenders, social media and fan forums are filled with alternative theories:

The Lion could be a rotating role shared among multiple contestants

A panel of hidden judges might collectively control the Lion’s decisions

Prominent contestants like Urvashi Dholakia or Prince Narula could be secretly involved

The Lion may be an AI-driven entity, with decisions influenced by audience voting

Some fans even believe that the true identity of The Lion has been kept secret from the contestants themselves.

Is The Lion’s Identity the First Big Twist of The 50?

One of the most popular theories suggests that The Lion is secretly one of the 50 contestants, acting as an internal mole. This would introduce a meta-strategy element, where players unknowingly interact with the very authority judging them.

Another theory proposes that the Lion’s Den is a concealed chamber within the palace-style set, allowing the controller to observe contestants in real time without being detected until a dramatic reveal.

Why the Mystery Matters

The secrecy around The Lion has already proven to be a powerful engagement tool. Even before the premiere, The 50 has succeeded in creating buzz, debates, and viral discussions. Whether the Lion turns out to be Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, or an entirely unexpected figure, the eventual reveal is expected to be one of the season’s defining moments.

As The 50 premieres with a live stream and television broadcast, viewers are tuning in not just for the competition—but to finally uncover who is pulling the strings from the Lion’s Den.

