OTT Movie releases this week (August 2023)

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo - August 3 (Netflix)

"The Last Hours of Mario Biondo" unfolds the tragic events surrounding the death of Italian cameraman Mario Biondo, the husband of Spanish TV host Raquel Sánchez-Silva. The film delves into the mysterious circumstances of his untimely demise, as an extensive inquiry seeks to unravel the truth behind this captivating and widely covered incident. With a mix of suspense and investigative journalism, this documentary sheds light on one of the most enigmatic cases in Spain's recent media history. Through meticulous reconstruction and compelling interviews, "The Last Hours of Mario Biondo" invites viewers to immerse themselves in the intricacies of the investigation and draw their conclusions about the truth that lies beneath the surface.