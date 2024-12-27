Dibrugarh Student Dies by Suicide at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

A pall of gloom has descended upon the family of a student in Assam's Dibrugarh, after reports emerged that he allegedly died by suicide at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

Advertisment

The student identified as Ratnesh Kumar Mishra, was a second-year MBBS student of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, Ratnesh was found hanging in his hostel room on Wednesday. The body was recovered by authorities and was brought to his hometown on Thursday evening.

Speaking to media persons, Ratnesh’s father dismissed financial constraints as a possible reason for his son’s death, stating that there was no monetary hardship that could have led to such a tragic step.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.