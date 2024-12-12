Youth Thrown Off Chandmari Flyover For Alleged Theft, Hospitalised

A youth was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with a shattered foot after he was thrown off the Chandmari flyover for alleged theft on Thursday. Chandmari police arrived at the scene and rushed him for immediate medical attention.

According to sources, an employee of a construction company named Anupam Nirmal Pvt Ltd tied the youth’s hands and feet before throwing him off the Chandmari flyover leaving him critically injured.

Visuals from the scene show the victim lying with his feet shattered and blood all over. After receiving information, Chandmari police rushed to the scene, patched him up and admitted him to GMCH. The victim, Rokibul Ali from Bhaskar Nagar, is currently undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, the police have also detained five people including the manager from the company’s offices for questioning. Further details are awaited.

