‘Abahan’ Unveiled: Biographical Novel Based on Krishna Roy’s Theatre Legacy

A biographical novel titled ‘Abahan’, chronicling the illustrious life of Krishna Roy, a pioneer of Assam’s mobile theatre and the founder-producer of Abahan Theatre, was unveiled at the Guwahati Press Club on Wednesday.

Authored jointly by Dr. Parag Barman and Kishor Kumar Kalita, the book was released by Professor Dhanpati Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Bhattadev University, along with Diganta Biswa Sarma, Convenor of the Sahitya Akademi Assamese Language Advisory Board; Achyut Patowary, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin; Preeti Saikia, wife of late Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia; and Prastuti Porasor, the current producer and renowned actress of Abahan Theatre.

Before the unveiling, Krishna Roy shared his thoughts with the gathered intellectuals and journalists, recalling how he embarked on a new journey under the guidance of the ‘Father of Mobile Theatre’ in Assam, Achyut Lahkar. He fondly remembered co-producing Kohinoor Theatre with the late Ratan Lahkar before founding Abahan Theatre, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Assam’s theatre industry. Filled with emotions, he mentioned how the novel, written by two authors from his hometown Pathsala, not only reflects his life journey but also captures the comprehensive history of Assam’s mobile theatre, making it a rare and commendable effort.

Speaking at the occasion, Diganta Biswa Sarma highlighted that the novel showcases both Krishna Roy’s extraordinary life and the evolution of Assam’s vibrant mobile theatre through the authors' meticulous narration. Achyut Patowary reminisced about his long-standing association with Krishna Roy and described the book as an invaluable contribution to Assamese literature.

Professor Dhanpati Deka expressed his belief that this biographical novel, which sheds light on Krishna Roy’s remarkable life, will guide and inspire future generations.

Prastuti Porasor spoke about how Krishna Roy’s challenging life has been a source of inspiration for her and how the theatre has endured numerous challenges over the years under his guidance.

Preeti Saikia reminisced about how her late husband, Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia, became associated with Abahan Theatre and remarked that Krishna Roy’s life story would serve as an inspiration for thousands of Assamese people.

The book launch event was graced by the presence of numerous notable personalities.