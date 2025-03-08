AGP-BJP Bond Goes Beyond Electoral Politics: Dilip Saikia

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) convened an extended executive meeting at its party headquarters in Ambari on Friday, chaired by AGP president and Assam minister Atul Bora. The meeting saw the presence of newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Saikia, alongside senior AGP leaders and key stakeholders.

The primary agenda of the discussion centered on fortifying the AGP-BJP alliance ahead of the upcoming elections, as well as reviewing Assam’s developmental trajectory under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Addressing the gathering, BJP state president Saikia underscored the "deep-rooted relationship" between the two parties, emphasizing that their partnership extends beyond electoral politics.

“The course of politics may change, but our kinship remains strong. There is no difference of opinion, nor is there any discord between us. We have always worked in unity and will continue to do so. The NDA government in Assam follows an equal-target policy, ensuring balanced development across Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR),” Saikia stated.

Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to AGP, he added, “This is not just a political alliance; BJP firmly stands with AGP and will continue to do so. The political and social landscape of Assam demands that we move forward together. I have assured the AGP leadership that we will work hand-in-hand, setting aside egos, for the greater service of the people. Each party within the NDA must strengthen its organizational structure to contribute effectively to our collective vision.”

AGP president Atul Bora termed the upcoming elections as crucial, describing them as a "semi-final" leading up to the 2026 Assam Assembly polls. He announced the formation of a four-member committee to deliberate on the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, assessing whether AGP should contest independently or in alliance with its partners.

“Elections are approaching, and today’s discussions focused on strategies for the panchayat elections and strengthening our party structure. The upcoming polls serve as preparatory rounds; 2026 will be the real contest,” Bora asserted.

He further lauded the state government’s initiatives, particularly highlighting the success of the recently held Advantage Assam 2.0 summit. “No one could have anticipated such an overwhelming response from investors. This summit is a testament to the growing confidence in Assam’s economic potential,” he remarked.

Bora also emphasized the NDA government’s commitment to development, pointing to landmark initiatives, including the recognition of Assamese as a classical language and various progressive policies that have contributed to the state’s growth. “Since 2016, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has witnessed unprecedented progress,” he added.